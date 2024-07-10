Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 preorder deals: save up to $1,440

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are now officially available to preorder and there are some superb deals to check out today if you're looking to pick up one of these stunning foldable flagships.

I've rounded up all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 preorder deals below for our readers in both the US and UK. Regardless of which device you're looking for, there are currently some good options - although most are tied to the usual trade-in criteria that we've come to know and expect over recent years.

A couple of notable options include a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off at both the official Samsung Store and AT&T on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 - one of the best trade-in rebates we've ever seen. As a preorder bonus, you can also get upgraded storage, which is a handy bonus that's always going to be useful. Over in the UK, the trade-in rebate is only £640 off at the official Samsung Store, but there is a free case up for grabs too.

If you were lucky enough to have reserved your device over the past week or so, then you'll get that promised extra $50 / £50 discount at the official Samsung Store, on top of the other available deal. If this is the first you're hearing of the reservation campaign - make a note for next time as it's a handy little promotion that Samsung usually posts a few weeks ahead of its Samsung Unpacked keynote event.

Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals

In the US:

In the UK:

Today's best Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals

In the US:

In the UK:

How much do these devices cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Z Flip 6 US starting price $1,899.99 $1,099.99 UK starting price £1,799 £1,049

The latest devices have had price hikes across both territories, except for the Flip 6's starting price in the UK. To date, these are the priciest foldable flagships yet from Samsung, although they do carry some decent upgrades that could justify that bump in costs.

If you can, we'd obviously recommend trading in or using the above deals as there are some superb ways to cut that price tag right down to size this week.

What's new?

(Image credit: Future / Jacob Krol)

Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

2,600 nits display

Revised design on the Fold 6

Upgraded 50MP camera on the Flip 6

Both of Samsung's latest foldable flagships feature the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the same excellent processor that powers the Galaxy S24 series. In short, you can expect blazingly quick performance with both devices across a range of applications - including those utilizing AI.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 is noticeably lighter and thinner than the Fold 5, with a more squared-off design around the outer bezels. It has a brighter 2,600 nits display with 120Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, it retains last year’s 50MP main wide and 10MP 3x optical zoom camera but has an upgraded 12MP ultrawide and sensor that's supposedly better equipped for low-light situations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 design remains largely unchanged aside from some minor aesthetic additions to the camera housing. It does, however, now feature an IP48 dust and water resistance rating, which is better than its predecessor's water-only rating. The screen size and form factor remain unchanged versus the 5, but the display now has 2,600 nits max brightness. Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the new 50MP main camera, which offers a significant bump in resolution versus the 12MP on the Flip 5.

Arguably the most notable improvements come in the form of software - specifically AI integration. These touch on many areas, from photography, image and video editing, to cross-language conversation. Depending on your proclivities these could be pretty gimmicky, but most have the potential to be extremely useful. Note, however, that some features are cloud-based so you'll need a cellular connection to use them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Flip 6 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Dimensions (folded): 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm Dimensions (unfolded): 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm Weight: 187g 239g Main display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2640 x 1080) adaptive 120Hz AMOLED 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity Flex Display (2160 x 1856, 20.9:18), 374ppi120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Cover display: 3.4-inch (720 x 748) 60Hz AMOLED 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(2376 x 968, 22.1:9), 410ppi120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB (LPDDR5X) 12GB (LPDDR5X) Storage: 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) 256 GB / 512GB / 1TB OS (at launch): Android 14 w/ One UI 6.1 Android 14 / OneUI 6.1.1 Primary camera: 50MP, f/1.8 50MP, f/1.8 Ultra-wide camera: 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4 Row 11 - Cell 2 Front Camera: 10MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Battery: 4,000mAh 4,400mAh Charging: 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging 30 mins with 25W adapter (wired)