The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today

There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals are available right now ahead of an official September 2nd launch date. In short, there's only a short wait ahead until early adopters can get their hands on this latest clamshell device from Samsung.

Launching at a price of $999 / £999 for the baseline 128GB variant makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ever so slightly pricier than its Flip 3 predecessor. Luckily, however, there are a number of iterative improvements that cover nearly aspect of the device to help justify that price increase. The chipset, screen, and physical design have all been improved to the point where this is the most user-friendly and complete clamshell yet from the brand.

Starting with internal upgrades, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs in a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM for speedy performance. An upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display should help you get a full day's use out of the device, while sensor improvements in the camera offer better lighting and image stabilization for both video and stills. It's a decent set of upgrades, although the overall design, look and feel of the device are relatively similar to the previous Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $100 credit, 256GB upgrade, plus up to $900 with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an exclusive bonus with their Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals at Samsung. The retailer is not only offering its usual trade-in rebates of up to $900, a free 256GB upgrade, a free case, but an extra $100 of store credit for TechRadar readers specifically. Safe to say, this is an awesome deal that's well worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: free with an unlimited data plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

There's a potential saving of up to $999 with AT&T's Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals - if you're willing to trade in, that is. Generally speaking, this promotion falls in line with the usual offerings from this carrier although you'll also bag a free case and an upgrade to 256GB storage. There are quite a few hoops to jump through here, but as always, the savings are very strong and well worth checking out if this is your carrier of choice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: save up to $800 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Trade-ins are the name of the game with Verizon's opening Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals - with a massive potential saving of up to $800 on the cards. Note, as with all big Verizon promotions, this one is open to both new and existing but you will need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible. If you are eligible for this promo, however, then the potential savings on a brand new device are very, very strong indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals in the UK

Editor's note: we're currently updating this section. Just below you can find the best prices and tariffs we've found. So far, our top choices are Vodafone's Unlimited Max plan for £51 per month (lowest possible upfront cost) and Samsung's trade-in program for unlocked devices specifically.

Editor's pick: Samsung (opens in new tab) - guaranteed £250 credit with trade-in (£490 maximum)

- guaranteed £250 credit with trade-in (£490 maximum) Editor's Pick: Vodafone (opens in new tab) - unlimited data plan for £51 per month (Unlimited Max)

- unlimited data plan for £51 per month (Unlimited Max) Currys (opens in new tab) - guaranteed £250 credit with trade-in

- guaranteed £250 credit with trade-in Carphone Warehouse (opens in new tab) - 250GB Vodafone plan for £51 per month

- 250GB Vodafone plan for £51 per month Mobile Phones Direct (opens in new tab) - unlimited data O2 plan for £52 per month

- unlimited data O2 plan for £52 per month Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab) - 25GB ID Mobile plan for £25 per month

- 25GB ID Mobile plan for £25 per month O2.co.uk (opens in new tab) - unlimited data plan for £56 per month

- unlimited data plan for £56 per month Three.co.uk (opens in new tab) - unlimited data plan for £57 per month

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz | Resolution: 2640 x 1080 (main) 512 x 260 (cover) | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 187g | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 12MP wide / 12MP ultrawide | Front camera: 10MP

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers a fairly iterative upgrade to the brand's line of clamshell foldable devices - one that may seem fairly subdued at first glance. However, it's worth noting that there are updates to nearly every aspect of the device that cumulatively add up to the most polished, well-thought-out, and powerful device in the range so far.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset under the Flip 4's hood. As of late 2022, this is right up there with the very best mobile processors on the market currently and gives the Flip 4 plenty of grunt for intensive apps, gaming, and everyday scrolling. It's worth noting, however, that the Flip 4 'only' comes with 8GB of RAM, as opposed to the hefty 12GB you'll find on its Galaxy Z Fold 4 sibling.

Outwardly, the Flip 4 shares the same design as the Flip 3 although a slimmed-down bezel means the device is a little bit smaller (1.5mm) when folded. Inside, the main screen now has UTG 2.0 (ultra-tough-glass), which is supposedly 20% tougher than previously. As before, the display is a 2640 x 1080 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. We say 'up to' here because the display now fully supports an adaptive refresh rate, which should help with battery life. Speaking of which, the battery has now been bumped up to 3,700mAh from the Flip 3's 3,400mAh, which is a fantastic upgrade considering the battery life was a common complaint with the previous model.

Camera-wise, you're not getting any headline improvements to the glass or resolution, but there are a few sensor upgrades that Samsung claims will result in better lighting in stills and videos. By bumping up the number of pixels to 1.8µm (up from 1.4µm), Samsung claims you'll now get up to 65% more brightness. Image stabilization for both video and photos has been improved too, so it should be easier to capture that perfect scene.