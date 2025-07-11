In case you haven't heard, slim phones are back in, and the thinnest Samsung phone of the lot, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is finally on sale for an extremely reasonable $784.99 (was $1,099.99) at Amazon right now.

$784.99 is a new record-low price for one of the most exciting phones of 2025, so I'd argue that this is among the best Prime Day deals I've seen this week. You've only got a few hours left to make use of it, mind, as Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,099.99 now $784.99 at Amazon Samsung's wafer-thin flagship has never been cheaper. Whether you want the 256GB or 512GB model, Amazon is offering record-low prices for Prime Day, and the retailer's deals apply to the Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue color options. Since its launch in February, our main gripe with the Galaxy S25 Edge has been its unreasonably high price, but $784.99 is even cheaper than the MSRP of the base Galaxy S25. If you're obsessed with sleek design, this is a great deal.

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm at its thinnest point, making it far and away the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever made. The standard Galaxy S25 measures 7.2mm, while the S25 Ultra is a comparatively chunky 8.2mm, so the Edge really does mark a step up in terms of design.

Even more impressive, though, is the phone’s weight. The Galaxy S25 Edge weighs just 163g, which is almost identical to the standard Galaxy S25, but here you’re getting a much larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. That’s the same size screen as you’ll find on the Galaxy S25 Plus, but the Edge is 14% lighter and 21% thinner than that particular model. Think of it as the best Samsung phone on Ozempic.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts the same chipset and RAM specs as its S25 siblings. That means a bespoke version of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and the full suite of Galaxy AI tools.

The one big downside of the Edge is its lack of a telephoto camera, which is something you’ll find on every other S25 model. However, by equipping the Edge with the same main camera as the S25 Ultra, Samsung has ensured that its latest flagship is still a versatile shooter, offering a 2x optical-quality zoom (via sensor crop) and strong low-light performance.

