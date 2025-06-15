Save big on the Galaxy S25 Plus: the 512GB model is at a record-low price today

One of the best Android phones is the Samsung Galaxy S25, but with standard, Edge, Ultra, and Plus models, it can be a nightmare to know which one to go for. Thankfully, a new Amazon deal makes the decision pretty simple.

For a limited time only you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for just $869.99 (was $1,119.99). That's a record low price for the 512 GB version and makes this premium top-of-the-line variant cheaper than the 256 GB alternative!

For the money, you'll get a high-end phone with a superb screen and plenty of performance. There's no better time to go all in with the latest flagship phone from Samsung.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $1,119.99 now $869.99 at Amazon Get the 512GB version of the Galaxy S25 Plus for its lowest price ever. Alongside the impressive storage, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset helps to keep everything moving smoothly. The top specs continue with a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

In our Galaxy S25 Plus review we praised the "ultra battery life and an ultra display". Everything about this phone is premium and top spec. In that review we also compared the Plus model to the standard and Edge alternatives, and it was the Plus that came out on top. As well as outstanding all-round performance, the S25 Plus also boasts an impressive set of AI features.

For a modest price jump from the S25, you get a noticeably better display and a few quality-of-life improvements without having any unnecessary extras. The model that is included in this deal also ships with a whopping 512GB of storage, so you'll have no problems storing apps, photos, and files for as long as you need.

If you're keen on Samsung but don't like the look of this deal, we have a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. You might also like our best cell phone deals page for all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.