The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is one of the best Android phones around, and so good that you don't need to go for the Ultra model. With an unbelievably good display, superb performance, and exciting AI smarts, the Galaxy S25 Plus is the phone that does it all for a fraction of the cost.

And now the cost is even lower, as I'm pleased to let you know that you can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus at Amazon for $799.99 (was $999.99). That's a saving of $200 and a record-low price. This might just be the deal that makes going all-in on a flagship actually worth the money.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is ideal for multitasking, varied app usage, and even mobile gaming. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display also guarantees that everything you do on it will look simply fantastic. This best-ever deal is for the 256GB version, although the 512GB alternative is also discounted if you think you need more storage.

"Ultra battery life and an ultra display" was how we described the Galaxy S25 Plus when we reviewed it back in February. "Ultra" is the optimum word here because, by our estimations, the Plus is so good that, unless you need the highest-end cameras, it's as good as the S25 Ultra.

You could go for the standard S25 smartphone, but given that the Plus is only $27 more expensive, we think you should go all out. Why? Because it boasts a better display, a range of quality-of-life improvements, and greater access to Samsung's AI tools.

The model that is included in this deal ships with 256GB of storage, which will be more than enough for anyone but the most storage-demanding users.

We have also gathered up plenty of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at, or if you're happy looking at other manufacturers, then check our best cell phone deals guide.