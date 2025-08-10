Monster season 4: everything we know so far about the hit show's return to Netflix

Monster season 4 is yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix

Monster season 4: key information - Yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix

- Will follow the story of Lizzie Borden

- Whole new cast expected

- No official trailer released yet

- No news on future seasons

Monster season 4 is coming, though the news is yet to be officially confirmed. The true crime anthology series has become a record breaker for Netflix, one of the best streaming services, as season 1 reached one billion hours of viewing in its first 60 days. Monster being one of only four series to have achieved this.

Unsurprisingly, all focus is currently on the upcoming season 3, reportedly dropping on the streamer in October. Season 3 will focus on Ed Gein's story, played by Charlie Hunnam. But, there's still plenty to say about season 4. Such as, how it will turn its attention to Lizzie Borden – an entirely different tale with the show's first female lead.

So, here's what we know so far about the next (next) instalment of Monster from the potential release date, possible cast, news, rumors and more.

Jeffrey Dahmer was the focus on Monster season 1 (Image credit: Netflix)

No, there's not a release date for Monster season 4 just yet, but that's not surprising since season 3 is yet to stream on Netflix.

But, according to What's On Netflix?, creator Ryan Murphy revealed that season 3 is slated to drop in October.

And, for Monster season 4, Variety confirmed (although Netflix hasn't yet) that it is "already in the works" and is "currently prepping for a potential fall shoot".

With seasons 1 and 2 released in September, season 3 with a supposed October release date, I'd predict we won't see season 4 until September/October 2026.

Monster season 4: has a trailer been released?

Season 2 was called 'Monsters' focusing on the Menendez brothers (Image credit: Netflix)

There's no Monster season 4 trailer to share just yet and that's because filming hasn't even commenced. With production rumored to begin in fall, I'd expect we won't see a trailer until late 2026 in line with the predicted release date.

Monster season 4: predicted cast

A new cast for each season of Monster (Image credit: Netflix)

With each season of the anthology series following a different true crime story, the cast is always entirely new. So, when it comes to predicting the Monster season 4 cast, it's almost impossible.

What we do know is that each season of Monster so far has starred big names in the lead roles. For season 1, Evan Peters was Jeffrey Dahmer. For season 2, the Menendez brothers were played by Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

And, as confirmed by Tudum, season 3 will see Charlie Hunnam play Ed Gein with supporting cast Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams.

For Monster season 4 then, there will be a female lead to play Lizzie Borden. But, who that is, we'll have to wait and see. I'll be sure to update here as soon as I hear more about the casting for this season.

Monster season 4: story synopsis and rumors

It's not the first time Lizzie's tale has been told (Image credit: Lifetime)

Full spoilers for Monster seasons 1 to 3 to follow.

Netflix's Monster depicts true crime stories with each season following a different case. For season 1, it was Jeffrey Dahmer. For season 2, Lyle and Erik Menendez. And for the upcoming season 3, Ed Gein.

And it has already been revealed that Monster season 4 will tell the story of Lizzie Borden. Her life and crimes though are a little different than the three seasons that came before. As the first female lead, Lizzie Borden was actually tried and acquitted for the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892.

Now, if you've not heard of Lizzie Borden before, a quick internet search will no doubt give you all the information you need and thus, the plot of Monster season 4. But, in the interest of not ruining the entire season, I won't delve into all the details here.

It's not the first time Lizzie's tale has been told though, which is not entirely surprising considering how prolific a case it was for its time. There's 2015's The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, which saw Christina Ricci in the titular role. Or, 2018's Lizzie with Chloë Sevigny.

For Monster season 4 being a true crime retelling of the story, I imagine it'll be as tense and thrilling as the seasons that came before it.

Will there be more seasons of Monster?

Lizzie now, but who next? (Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

There's a few reasons why it's hard to speculate on future seasons of Monster, namely that season 3's release date is yet to be confirmed and secondly, while season 4 is reportedly happening, there's actually been no official word from Netflix... yet.

So, with this in mind, it seems unlikely we'll hear about any future seasons of Monster anytime soon. But, as such a resounding success on the streaming platform and with an abundance of prolific true crime stories left to tell, there's always hope that Monster will continue for many more seasons to come.

