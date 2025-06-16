The Four Seasons season 2: everything we know so far about the hit show's return to Netflix

The Four Seasons season 2 is officially on the way

The Four Seasons season 2: key information - Officially renewed in May

- Main cast expected to return

- No official trailer released yet

- Plot details remain under wraps

- Writing for season 2 has commenced

The Four Seasons season 2 is officially on the way, thanks to a swift renewal just days after the show premiered on Netflix.

Based on the 1981 film of the same name, season 1 followed six friends, made up of three married couples, as they vacationed together during each season of the year – four trips, four seasons.

Over eight episodes, the couples experienced the highs, lows and laughs of being long-term friends and long-term lovers. Until, during the final season of winter, tragedy struck the group and the devastation threatened to tear them apart. Fortunately, it seemed to bring them closer together. Although, how about that Ginny twist?

Season 2 will take what co-showrunners Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield lovingly crafted in the first run and hurtle viewers through another rollercoaster of emotions on one of the best streaming services.

Here's what we know so far about The Four Seasons season 2 release date, predicted cast, plot and more.

When it comes to The Four Seasons season 2 release date, well, there isn't one just yet. But, the show was officially renewed on May 14, just under two weeks after season 1 premiered on Netflix.

In the announcement on Netflix's Instagram, the words "It's time for another trip" appear alongside clips from season 1 of the cast discussing going on vacation again with Anne suggesting "someplace warm".

The show's co-creators and co-showrunners Fey, Fisher and Wigfield told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are so grateful that audiences worldwide share our love of cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean, and picking fights in a hot tub. See you on our next vacation together!"

No word yet on The Four Seasons season 2 filming though, so I'd predict that we won't see the return of the show until at least mid to late 2026.

The Four Seasons season 2: has a trailer been released?

With season 2 yet to commence filming, there's no official trailer to share (Image credit: Netflix)

There's no The Four Seasons season 2 trailer yet, which isn't all that surprising considering the cast and crew haven't started filming.

For season 1, a teaser dropped in mid-March with the official full trailer landing only a couple of weeks before the show launched on Netflix. So, I'll keep an eye out and update here in what I imagine will be 2026.

The Four Seasons season 2: predicted cast

The main cast all predicted to return (Image credit: Netflix)

I'm almost certain that for The Four Seasons season 2 cast, the main characters will all reprise their roles (bar one obvious emission):

Tina Fey as Kate

Will Forte as Jack

Colman Domingo as Danny

Marco Calvani as Claude

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne

Erika Henningsen as Ginny

Julia Lester as Lila

It's pretty much a given that the main cast listed above will return considering they're the core of the entire show. Especially considering Wigfield told TVLine if the show was renewed for season 2 (which, of course, it now has been): "It wouldn't be, like, an anthology. We would keep our group because I think that's what makes the show so great, this particular group."

What isn't a given is whether Steve Carell (Nick) would return at all, given his shocking demise in season 1, but there's always a chance of flashbacks. After all, there's a long history between the friends he left behind and there may well be story left to tell.

While Nick and Anne's daughter, Lila, starred in a number of episodes it's not clear whether she'd be returning, so we'll wait to confirm when we hear more.

The Four Seasons season 2: story synopsis and rumors

Ginny's pregnancy opens new doors for The Four Seasons season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Full spoilers for The Four Seasons season 1 to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for season 2.

The Four Seasons season 1 brought comedy and a breadth of emotion with the six friends vacationing together over the course of a year.

And over that year, a lot happened. Like Nick leaving his wife Anne for a much-younger girlfriend, Ginny. And then Nick suddenly dying in the second-to-last episode. Oh, and then Ginny telling the group that she is in fact pregnant with Nick's baby. Excuse us while we try and ground ourselves ready for season 2.

With so much to unpack, we imagine the friends will literally be packing and unpacking their bags ready for four more vacations across four more seasons of the year with Tudum telling viewers to "settle in for another winter, spring, summer and fall."

More seasons means more vacations (Image credit: Netflix)

And we'd predict that those vacation spots will be entirely new ones. Unless, of course, Ginny can lure them all back to the Eco Resort...

Other than where season 1 left viewers, there's not much known about the season 2 plot and that's probably because they only headed back into the writer's room in May.

Though Tina Fey told The Hollywood Reporter, when it comes to writing season 2: "The writers have been very generous a lot of what you saw in season one, a lot is obviously from the movie but a lot also came from all of our lives. Adding: "We are kind of starting from scratch."

To this, Fey's co-creator and co-showrunner Wigfield expanded: "We set up fun dynamics in the finale. Ginny is pregnant, and this friend group is kind of moving on in the wake of their friend's death. There is going to be really interesting stuff to play and already we're starting to talk about it and it's really exciting."

And when it comes to Claude's part in season 2, in conversation with Variety Marco Calvani expressed his hopes for what's next: "Well, it would be fun to see Danny and Claude's group of gay friends.

"But you know, the group will be dealing with a baby now. I have a feeling Claude will confront his desire for a family. It would also be cool to have some scenes with Ginny. We're a bit of the outsiders in the group."

Will there be more seasons of The Four Seasons?

Will the friends reunite for another season? (Image credit: Netflix)

As of right now, there's really no saying whetherThe Four Seasons will return for another series.

Since season 2 hasn't commenced filming yet. In fact, it's still in the writing stages. So, it seems unlikely that there will be any intel on whether season 3 is a possibility until a little while down the road.

The renewal for season 2 happened just days after season 1's release, so if we're to hear any thoughts on season 3, I imagine it won't be until at least 2026. What I do know is that I've never written the word season so many times in my life.

