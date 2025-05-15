Netflix has renewed The Four Seasons for season 2 - here's 4 things I want to see when it returns

Contains spoilers for all of The Four Seasons season 1.

The Four Seasons has been renewed for season 2 and there's plenty of speculation about what might happen next in Steve Carell's new midlife crisis comedy.



It has been huge hit for Netflix, scoring 77% on the Tomatometer which means it's worthy of a spot on our best Netflix shows round up. Fans have gone on a rollercoaster of emotions leading up to a devastating finale, so it's a relief it's coming back.

And with an unexpected death and an equally unexpected pregnancy announcement, this friend group's lives have been turned upside down and we'll be picking up in the aftermath when season 2 arrives.

Here's four things I'm desperate to see from the next chapter.

1. Flashbacks about Nick's life

(Image credit: Netflix)

I know, I'm heartbroken too. The Four Season's decision to kill off Steve Carell's character Nick shocked us all, but that doesn't mean he's completely locked out of season 2. There's a potential for some flashback scenes, and I'd love to see more about his life through those.

Nick's death devastated his friends and his ex-wife Anne, and that wasn't the only heartbreak in Nick's storyline. We watched as Nick divorced Anne and began a relationship with Ginny (who's pregnant, by the way!), so it's definitely going to take a while for people to heal. Netflix hasn't confirmed if Carell will appear in any new episodes, but I hope he does!

2. Anne's healing journey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Honestly, I'm devastated for Anne. Out of everyone in The Four Seasons she's been delivered blow after blow, going through a divorce and then losing her former husband in a car accident, and then finding out his new girlfriend was pregnant. While we've seen plenty of drama across the first eight episodes, this was brutal to witness.

So I really hope the writers are kinder to Anne next season! It would be nice if we could witness her healing journey, wherever that takes her.



“I really think Anne is finally free from the expectations she carried in her marriage,” actress Kerri Kenney-Silver told TODAY.com. “That final dinner? It wasn’t just a goodbye to Nick — it was a new beginning.”

3. Ginny gets a proper support network

(Image credit: Netflix)

She needs one! Ginny is in a very weird place right now, having attended a funeral for Nick led by his former wife, Anne. You might remember that Anne didn't led Ginny speak during the funeral, and I find it hard to blame her, but at the same time I'm hoping Ginny gets the support she needs now there's a baby on the way.



We saw a poignant moment between Ginny and Anne as they grieved outside, and Anne now knows Ginny is pregnant. But where do we go from here?



Ginny's actress Erika Henningsen told Tudum: “I really valued filming that scene with Kerri because you can sense that they don't quite know how to console one another. What do you do when the girlfriend of your ex-husband who has just passed away is sitting in your backyard sobbing about his loss?

"These two people are so different [with] shared love for the same person in totally different capacities. But they find similar footing there, and that allows them to turn towards one another instead of away from one another.”

4. Claude takes it easy, for Danny's sake!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Claude has been worrying viewers as much as he has his husband, Danny, and I hope he learns to settle down. Having just had heart surgery, it was scary to see him partying and doing cocaine, and it'll be interesting to see what happens to these two.

Namely, they're trying to navigate how to keep things fun and exciting while dealing with the fact that they're ageing.

“There’s a lot of deep love, but they’re also in a place where they’re beginning to deal with the heavier realities and subjects that come with age,” Danny actor Colman Domingo told Tudum. “How does one want to deal with it or evade it? How does a couple work through it together and look at each other's needs being met? Will they separate or will they come together?”