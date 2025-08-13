Google has shared a teaser video for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The video shows off the phone in full, but doesn't include any specs

Leaks and rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the phone

You can’t leak something that’s already been officially shown – or at least, that might be Google’s thinking, as the company has now teased multiple upcoming handsets, with its latest teaser being focused on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

In a brief YouTube video, the company has shown the phone from the front and back, revealing a device that looks a whole lot like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, complete with a large camera block that looks a bit like two smaller camera blocks jammed together.

You can also see a punch-hole camera in the top right corner of the foldable screen, which again is a match for the previous model.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Open - YouTube Watch On

No specs are revealed, with the accompanying narration instead joking about the joys of being able to open a new phone twice when you buy a foldable (the first time being the opening of the box, the second of the phone itself).

Still, thanks to leaks and rumors we do have a good idea of what to expect when Google fully unveils this phone – likely on August 20 – and below we’ve listed five of the main upgrades we’re likely to see.

1. An IP68 rating

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might not look very different to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it could have quite a lot of less visible differences, including better dust resistance.

One leak has suggested that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have an IP68 rating, which would mean it’s certified to withstand water at depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, as well as being dust tight.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold for comparison has an IPX8 rating, which means the same level of water resistance but no real dust resistance.

So adding dust resistance to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would be a big win, especially as no current foldable phones have much dust resistance. But the fact that none have such robust resistance, also makes us slightly skeptical about whether Google’s phone will achieve it.

2. A big battery

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

As well as lacking dust resistance, foldable phones also often struggle when it comes to battery capacity, with these devices typically having smaller batteries than non-foldable phones – which themselves tend to have far smaller screens to power.

That’s not ideal, but the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could take a step in the right direction, with reports suggesting it might have a 5,050mAh battery. That’s up from 4,650mAh in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so it would be a significant improvement in capacity.

It would also mean this phone has a bigger battery than its main rival, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a far smaller 4,400mAh one.

3. Camera Coach and voice editing

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Google is one of the biggest names in AI, so of course the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have some new AI features, and we’ve heard of two possible ones.

Most excitingly there’s a rumored feature called ‘Camera Coach’, which will apparently help teach you to take better photos, by analyzing the snaps you take and making suggestions of how they could be improved.

But we’ve also heard about a ‘Conversational Photo Editing’ mode, which will apparently let you use your voice or typed text to tell Gemini to make changes to your images, such as removing unwanted elements or adjusting the background.

These two tools should help further improve the already-impressive Pixel photography experience.

4. A Tensor G5 chipset

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also sure to be more powerful than its predecessor, with numerous leaks – and past form – suggesting it will have a Tensor G5 chipset, replacing the Tensor G4 of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

So this should give the phone a power boost, which could help with AI, gaming, and more. This chipset probably still won’t be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite used by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line, but for most users it should still be plenty powerful enough.

5. Screen improvements

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Finally, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could have a better screen than the current model. Specifically, the cover screen could be slightly bigger at 6.4 inches (up from 6.3 inches on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold). But due to smaller bezels it might still not take up any more space.

Additionally, we’re hearing that the cover display might have a peak brightness of 3,000 nits – which is up from 2,700 nits on the current model. This leak doesn’t mention the main display but it’s likely that would get a brightness boost too, since otherwise it would be less bright than the cover screen.