It’s been a whirlwind year for video games. Okay, I probably say that every year, but 2025 has seen some generational AAA releases, mobile gaming has been given a much-needed shot in the arm, and the indie scene keeps trucking along with the kinds of experiences you just won’t get anywhere else.

We’re not quite at year’s end just yet, and there’s plenty of upcoming games I’m dying to get my hands on. But I figured I’d take some time to pick out seven amazing titles I’ve had a blast with throughout 2025.

I genuinely believe there has been something for everyone in 2025. Whether you’re into the best soulslikes, after arguably one of the best RPGs of all time, or you simply want to punch massive holes into things with a (quite literally) groundbreaking Switch 2 year-one title. Let’s get into it.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

(Image credit: Leenzee Games)

Why it's great Superb level design

A thoughtful take on the soulslike subgenre

Good build variety and replay value

I didn’t think I’d love Wuchang: Fallen Feathers nearly as much as I did. Soulslike formula applied to a historical setting with demons thrown in for good measure? It’s a movie we’ve seen quite a few times before.

Wuchang, however, largely manages to curb derivativeness through sheer quality. It has some of the strongest soulslike level design I’ve seen outside of the FromSoftware catalog, and I love its freeform approach to character builds. If your current loadout isn’t working for you against a particular area or boss, you’re free to respec your skill points for free at any time.

It’s a visually striking game, too, with plenty of environmental variety and some stunning vistas to behold. Throw in some excellent boss fights, a wonderful soundtrack, and plenty of atmosphere, and we have a soulslike in Wuchang that I believe will stand the test of time.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Why it's great A story that’s up there with genre legends

Incredible battle system

One stunner of a soundtrack

I don’t know if I can say much about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that hasn’t already been said. It’s 2025’s critical darling, achieving widespread popularity largely through word-of-mouth, and there are very, very good reasons for that.

Expedition 33 manages to carve its own place in the turn-based RPG pantheon not just through its uniquely bleak setting, but also its battle system. By employing more action-focused elements like reactive defending, parrying, and jumping to respond to enemy attacks, battles remain unpredictable and tense affairs throughout the game.

For a relatively small development team’s first major outing, Expedition 33 is an incredible achievement. Its heart-wrenching tale of constantly pushing through grief and loss is one that demands you see it through to the end, and it’s one I won’t forget any time soon.

Donkey Kong Bananza

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Why it's great Return to monke

Best punching in gaming history?

Endlessly creative, explorable worlds

Sometimes you just want to punch things. Donkey Kong Bananza might just be the perfect ‘I’ve had a horrible day at work’ game, because its focus on battering the ever-loving snot out of its enemies and environments seems specifically tailored to getting the dopamine flowing.

Like Super Mario Odyssey before it, Bananza manages to be agonizingly difficult to put down. It’s a game that’s more than happy to set you loose in giant maps, tearing literal chunks out of them in order to beat platforming challenges and find no shortage of hidden secrets.

It’s the best platformer I’ve played in years; not since A Hat In Time have I been so eager to just drop everything to explore its world, sometimes not even with a goal in mind. Bananza has an excellent and lengthy campaign, of course, but stopping to punch the roses really is all the incentive I need to jump back in.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Why it's great The musou formula at its most satisfying

Fantastic music, obviously

An intoxicating power fantasy unlike any other

I’m being a little biased here, because I’m a huge fan of the Dynasty Warriors series. That said, Omega Force’s ‘1-vs-1,000’ action games (outside of the excellent Hyrule Warriors) have started to feel pretty stale over the past few years. So much so that it was refreshing to see the developer tackle different kinds of games, including the very underrated Wild Hearts.

I do have my issues with Dynasty Warriors Origins. The sole protagonist is unbelievably boring, and the game is sorely missing the silly charm of its predecessors. The limited nature in which you can play as other legendary officers also really hurts the game.

But when Origins is good, it soars. It puts forward the best-feeling combat the series has ever had. The power of current-gen consoles, paired with new mechanics like grand tactics and ambush charges, makes you feel like you’re truly taking part in epic historical battles.

It’s definitely got the sauce, with lavishly flamboyant weapon move sets and a belting rock soundtrack. But if Omega Force is going to stick with this revised formula in the future, I’d at the very least love to see a character creator (a baffling omission here, considering it’s become a bit of a Koei Tecmo staple) and fully playable officers from the Three Kingdoms.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

(Image credit: Cygames)

Why it's great Spawned a fandom overnight

Packed with charm and personality

Races are unbelievably hype

While I do enjoy me some Honkai: Star Rail, I typically make it a point to avoid mobile games. Free-to-play at surface level, the way in which these games can sneakily pry open your wallet is well-documented.

Color me surprised, then, when the Western release of Umamusume: Pretty Derby ended up offering a highly enjoyable experience that I never once felt like I needed to augment with my bank details. Umamusume instead puts forward a very straightforward gameplay loop, having you choose your favorite Uma to start a career playthrough with, training their stats for big race events.

Said races are where Umamusume really comes alive. There’s a good chance you’ve seen one or two viral clips of players absolutely losing their minds as their Haru Urara clutches her first win over a charging Daiwa Scarlet.

Umamusume is a gacha game at the end of the day, so there is always the temptation to drop cash into it to earn limited characters and support cards. Thankfully, developer Cygames has a track record of uncharacteristic generosity with its mobile games, and you’ll often find yourself swamped in currency for pulls without having to pay a dime.

Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Why it's great A blisteringly fast take on FromSoftware combat and exploration

No two runs are ever quite the same

Some of the best bosses in From’s catalog

As much as I love 2022’s Elden Ring, I think I might like Elden Ring Nightreign just a little bit more.

Its lightning-quick pace is a surprisingly great fit for this shadowy alternate version of The Lands Between. OG Elden Ring is a relatively slow, carefully-paced experience. Nightreign is that experience if you were first blindfolded, spun around ten times, and had rockets strapped to your shoes.

The game has received plenty of post-launch support, most of which has been met with positivity. It now supports duos mode for two-player-only matches, and a steady rotation of souped-up boss fights via the Everdark Sovereign system keeps things fresh for hardened Souls vets.

Naturally, Nightreign would fall apart if its bosses weren’t up to snuff. Thankfully, it has what I believe to be some of the finest boss fights in FromSoftware’s history. While there are a couple that are irksome to no end, fights against the madness-inducing Libra and the towering ice dragon Caligo are awe-inspiring, with some stunning music backing them up.

It's a scrappy, relentlessly thrilling multiplayer title that’s perfect for two or three friends. Solo play has also been improved since launch, but you’ll definitely get the most out of it with a pair of pals for some good old-fashioned jolly co-operation.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

(Image credit: Genki Co.)

Why it's great Refreshingly arcade-like racing

Licensed cars from the golden age of Japanese street racing

Tons of personality, with each racer having their own little story

Genki’s Tokyo Xtreme Racer series is unfortunately one that I’ve let pass me by, despite being a huge fan of arcade racers. I fixed this for myself when the early access version of the latest Tokyo Xtreme Racer hit Steam, and I’ve had a blast with it.

Set across the night-soaked highways of Tokyo, you play as a street racer aiming to climb the ranks to become a local legend. It’s racing in perhaps its purest form. You’ll drive along the various highways, free-roam style, until you come across another racer you’ve yet to challenge. A quick flash of your lights while behind them will initiate a street race battle. Your goal? Simply put, enough distance between you and your rival within a certain amount of time.

It’s simple, but blazingly fast fun, helped by a strong selection of licensed Japanese vehicles from Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, and more. You’ll also get to experience a slick Eurobeat soundtrack and plenty of story beats from a wide range of fun, interesting characters. Yep, there’s a story here, too.

The full version of Tokyo Xtreme Racer currently doesn’t have a release date, and it’s unknown whether it’ll land on consoles or not. Right now, though, the early access release offers roughly half of the game’s planned content, so there’s a good 15-20 hours of gameplay to check out right now.