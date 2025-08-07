I’ve played the first chapter of Ninja Gaiden 4, and it’s hitting all the right notes with blood-soaked combat and punishing difficulty

With Ninja Gaiden 4 due to release later this year, I was given access to the initial hours of the game on Xbox Series X via the Xbox Insider Program. This demo encompassed the prologue and first chapter of Ninja Gaiden 4, and I’m happy to report it gets off to a very strong start.

Co-developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames, the creative forces behind Ninja Gaiden 4 sounds like a match made in heaven. That said, it is two teams that, depending on who you ask, haven’t put out a stone cold banger in years. Platinum in particular has been on a mixed run of form, with ill-fated live service RPG Babylon’s Fall denting the studio’s reputation. And as much as I liked Bayonetta 3, it doesn’t really hold a candle to the other games in the series.

Thankfully, Ninja Gaiden 4 seems like it’ll put both developers firmly back on the map as the champions of high budget, action hack n’ slash gameplay. Team Ninja and PlatinumGames are both showcasing their strengths here. The former’s tightly-designed, punishingly hard combat pairs beautifully with the latter’s penchant for style and lightning-responsive game feel.

While my time with Ninja Gaiden 4 was limited by the constraints of this roughly two-hour demo, I’m extremely confident in the quality of the final product. Due to launch on October 21, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it’s now easily one of my most anticipated games of the year.

A return to form

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

It’s been a while since the series’ last mainline entry, but Ninja Gaiden 4 will feel familiar to long time fans of its brand of action. Combat can feel relentlessly fast, but it’s far from a button-masher.

The demo had me controlling Yakumo, a new protagonist for the series. Yakumo can perform both light and heavy attacks, which can be strung together in various ways for a wide variety of combos. And while he’s a fresh face, Yakumo is still capable of performing iconic Ninja Gaiden moves.

These include Flying Swallow - an airborne gap closer that deals damage upon landing - and the iconic Izuna Drop, which sends enemies crashing down to earth for massive damage. Other series staples are here, too, including throwing shuriken and the devastating ultimate attack performed by holding the heavy attack button.

The ace up Yakumo’s sleeve is his Bloodraven Form, and it’s as deliciously edgy as it sounds. Bloodraven Form is a gauge-based install activated by holding the left trigger. In this state, Yakumo’s attacks become more powerful. By holding down an attack button in this form, Yakumo can absorb a number of attacks and power up his strikes for a huge damage payout. It can also be used to counter enemies charging up their own unblockable attacks - indicated by a flashing exclamation mark on screen.

You’ve got plenty of tools in your kit, then, but you’ll still need to carefully weigh up when to go on the offensive. Ninja Gaiden 4, like other games in the series, is hard. It’s really hard, actually - even on the default normal difficulty. Even basic grunts will punish you for careless play, and you don’t have nearly as much health as you might think. Knowing when to play defensive, with guards and counters, is paramount to success and achieving higher ranks in stages.

In true PlatinumGames fashion, mastery is not only encouraged, but it’s often outright necessary. Nowhere is this more true than in Ninja Gaiden 4’s boss fights. There were a couple in the demo (one accessible at the end of the first chapter, and a second in the Boss Trials mode). Bosses will largely power through your attacks, and usually only stagger when hit with carefully-timed Bloodraven moves.

Off the beaten path

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

The opening chapter may differ slightly from the series norms thanks to its distinctly sci-fi vibe - complete with neon-soaked streets and gaudy advertisements - but level design feels similar to earlier Ninja Gaiden titles. There’s a clear critical path, but sharp-eyed players will be able to find small avenues of exploration, usually leading to hidden items, upgrades, and optional encounters.

If you are familiar with past games, then, and you can get on with the slick futuristic tone, you’ll feel right at home in Ninja Gaiden 4. In terms of presentation, PlatinumGames shows its strengths in providing gorgeous environments that are also clean and readable. Even in the most hectic combat scenarios, it’s easy to keep track of enemies and environmental interactions thanks to identifiable design and clear button prompt cues.

Performance also seems strong so far. I can’t speak for the PC or Xbox Series S versions just yet (where overall performance could be a point of contention), but on Xbox Series X I didn’t notice any dips below the 60fps target. A lower-framerate Quality graphics option is also available, though I wouldn’t recommend it. High framerates are everything in action games like this, and Ninja Gaiden 4’s quick pace practically demands 60fps or above performance.

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a 3D Ninja Gaiden title without buckets of blood and gore. Ninja Gaiden 4 is soaked in the red stuff, making combat feel extra-satisfying as you slice and dice enemies to mincemeat. Like Ninja Gaiden 2, this also serves a gameplay purpose, as dismembered enemies can be hit with a heavy attack for a stylish instant-kill.

I adored my time with this Ninja Gaiden 4 demo. The vertical slice provided is Team Ninja and PlatinumGames operating at their best, combining phenomenal action combat with gratuitous violence and crushingly hard difficulty. And if you’ve got that soulslike fatigue setting in, fear not, as there isn’t a drop of the FromSoftware formula to be found anywhere in Ninja Gaiden 4. It’s Ninja Gaiden-style action through and through.

Oh, and the soundtrack? Immaculate. You’d better believe there are Metal Gear Rising-style vocal boss themes, and I can’t wait to hear more.