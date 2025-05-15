Netflix is getting 114 new movies and TV shows – here's what you need to know

Here are the biggest announcements from Netflix Upfront 2025.

Earlier this week Prime Video set out its slate at its Upfront 2025 event, with news of Spider-Noir, Fallout, American Gladiators and more. And now it's Netflix's turn to get Upfront and showcase its 2025 and beyond slate, which includes a whopping 114 new Netflix movies and TV shows.

It's not all good news, though: Netflix also said that we'll be seeing more ads of more kinds in more places, including in the middle of streams. But hopefully the sheer quantity of the movies and shows will compensate, because there are some really exciting things coming down the streaming pipe in the coming months.

Here are the highlights from Netflix's Upfront 2025.

Netflix is making three new original movies for your excitement and delightment...

Here Comes the Flood is a new Netflix movie that was announced at Upfront. (Image credit: Netflix)

There are three new movies that were announced at Netflix Upfront, and they sound like they could earn a place among the best Netflix movies.

First up there's The Body, a gritty, coming-of-age drama created by Quinn Shepherd, following a group of badly behaved girls who begin having prophetic visions and set off mass hysteria in their town.

Here Comes the Flood stars Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones. It's about a bank guard plotting with a master thief to steal, the rise and fall of his relationship with a bank teller, and contains a series of twists that unveil the con game at the center of it all.

The third movie is Fight for ‘84. After the US Olympic boxing team is tragically killed in a plane crash in 1980, a new coach (Jamie Foxx) is brought in to rebuild the team and leads them to victory in the 1984 Olympics.

...and it's going to be streaming many more

There are 31 new movies coming to Netflix, as well as 12 animation and anime titles too. That latter selection includes Stranger Things: Tales from '85, The Twits, Kpop Demon Hunters and Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

Netflix's 2025 and beyond slate includes 83 new shows to stream

Bridgerton will return for seasons 5 and 6. (Image credit: Netflix)

There are 83 new TV shows coming to Netflix, and 52 of them are returning series of some of the best Netflix shows: the streamer announced new seasons of The Diplomat, Forever, The Four Seasons, Love on the Spectrum, Million Dollar Secret, My Life With the Walter Boys, Survival of the Thickest, and Seasons 5 and 6 of Bridgerton.

Netflix unveiled three new series at Upfront: All The Sinners Bleed, where the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt community must lead the hunt for a serial killer; Untitled Dan Levy, a new comedy series starring Levy, Laurie Metcalf and Taylor Ortega; and PRIME TIME, a documentary series that promises to "peel back the layers" of the controversial American Football coach Deion Sanders.

There are five new Netflix live events scheduled

Sofia Carson will host the Netflix Tudum 2025 Live Event on May 31. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is continuing to invest in live events, and the upcoming slate includes WWE Monday Night RAW every Monday night, with more weekly WWE programming coming to viewers outside the US.

The Netflix Tudum 2025 Live Event on 31 May is Netflix's annual fan party, and this year it's hosted by Sofia Carson from My Oxford Year and The Life List.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight takes place on 11 July, and Netflix has also scheduled the NFL Christmas Gameday for both 2025 and 2026.

Last but not least there's the 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 1, 2026.

More ads are coming, including AI-generated ones

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Upfronts are events for the TV industry, and that means they're also about the business side of things. For Netflix that meant talking about ads. Its ad-supported plan now reaches more than 94 million global monthly users, and its advertising suite now includes generative AI.

"This will create a better, more relevant experience for our members," Netflix said, unveiling ads with "interactive midroll and pause formats" that will be rolled out by 2026 in every country where Netflix offers its ad-supported plan.