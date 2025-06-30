Everything new on Netflix in July 2025 – stream 48 new movies, including The Old Guard 2, Happy Gilmore 2 and more
It's only been 30 years
Netflix (aka one of the best streaming services) knows how to keep us movie and TV buffs on our toes by bringing a wave of fresh titles each month – and now it's time for its July schedule.
Last month, we saw the final season of Squid Game, one of the best Netflix shows, as well as its usual array of blockbusters. July looks no different, with 48 brand new movies, including a handful of new Netflix Originals like the long-awaited comeback of Happy Gilmore. We're excited to see the return of original cast members Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen, as well as newcomers Margaret Qualley and Ben Stiller.
Netflix is also doubling down on its Trainwreck series of documentary features following the success of Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, which was one of my June 2025 streaming picks. Over the next few weeks Netflix is releasing an additional five new Trainwreck documentary movies and since I thoroughly enjoyed its account of the Astroworld tragedy, I can't wait to binge them all.
Everything new on Netflix in July 2025
Arriving on July 1
17 Again (movie)
Annie (movie)
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (Netflix original documentary)
Blow (movie)
Born on the Fourth of July (movie)
Captain Phillips (movie)
The Deer Hunter (movie)
Friday Night Lights (movie)
Here Comes the Boom (movie)
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (movie)
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (movie)
Horrible Bosses (movie)
The Karate Kid (movie)
The Karate Kid (movie)
The Karate Kid Part II (movie)
The Karate Kid Part III (movie)
Mission: Impossible (movie)
Mission: Impossible II (movie)
Mission: Impossible III (movie)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (movie)
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (movie)
Mom seasons 1-8 (TV show)
The Notebook (movie)
Pacific Rim (movie)
PAW Patrol seasons 2-3 (TV show)
Portlandia seasons 1-8 (TV show)
The Sweetest Thing (movie)
Tangerine (movie)
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (Netflix original documentary)
V for Vendetta (movie)
White Chicks (movie)
Yellowjackets season 2 (TV show)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (movie)
Arriving on July 2
The Old Guard 2 (Netflix original movie)
Tour de France: Unchained season 3 (Netflix original documentary)
Arriving on July 3
Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano (Netflix original series)
Mr. Robot seasons 1-4 (TV show)
The Sandman season 2 volume 1 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 4
All the Sharks (Netflix original documentary)
Arriving on July 5
The Summer Hikaru Died (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 8
A Star Is Born (movie)
Better Late Than Single (Netflix original series)
Nate Jackson: Super Funny (Netflix original comedy)
Quarterback season 2 (Netflix original series)
Sullivan's Crossing seasons 1-2 (TV show)
Trainwreck: The Real Project X (Netflix original documentary)
Arriving on July 9
Building The Band (Netflix original series)
The Gringo Hunters (Netflix original series)
Mad Max: Fury Road (movie)
Under a Dark Sun (Netflix original series)
Ziam (Netflix original movie)
Arriving on July 10
7 Bears (Netflix original series)
Brick (Netflix original movie)
Leviathan (Netflix original series)
Off Road (Netflix original series)
Sneaky Pete seasons 1-3 (TV show)
Too Much (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 11
Aap Jaisa Koi (Netflix original movie)
Almost Cops (Netflix original movie)
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (Netflix live event)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding (Netflix original movie)
Arriving on July 14
Apocalypse in the Tropics (Netflix original documentary)
SAKAMOTO DAYS season 1 part 2 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 15
Entitled season 1 (TV show)
Jaws (movie)
Jaws 2 (movie)
Jaws 3 (movie)
Jaws: The Revenge (movie)
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (Netflix original documentary)
Arriving on July 16
Amy Bradley Is Missing (Netflix original documentary)
Mamma Mia! (movie)
Wanted (movie)
Arriving on July 17
Catalog (Netflix original series)
Community Squad season 2 (Netflix original series)
UNTAMED (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 18
Almost Family (Netflix original movie)
Delirium (Netflix original series)
I’m Still a Superstar (Netflix original documentary)
Superstar (Netflix original series)
Vir Das: Fool Volume (Netflix original comedy)
Wall to Wall (Netflix original movie)
Arriving on July 19
Eight for Silver (movie)
Arriving on July 21
The Hunting Wives season 1 (TV show)
The Steve Harvey Show seasons 1-6 (TV show)
Arriving on July 22
Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (Netflix original documentary)
Arriving on July 23
Critical: Between Life and Death (Netflix original documentary)
Hightown seasons 1-3 (TV show)
House of Lies seasons 1-5 (TV show)
Letters From The Past (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 24
A Normal Woman (Netflix original movie)
Hitmakers (Netflix original series)
My Melody & Kuromi (Netflix original series)
The Sandman season 2 volume 2 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 25
Happy Gilmore 2 (Netflix original movie)
Trigger (Netflix original series)
The Winning Try (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 28
The Lazarus Project seasons 1-2 (TV show)
Arriving on July 29
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat (Netflix original comedy)
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Netflix original documentary)
WWE: Unreal (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 30
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes (Netflix original documentary)
Unspeakable Sins (Netflix original series)
Arriving on July 31
An Honest Life (Netflix original movie)
Glass Heart (Netflix original series)
Leanne (Netflix original series)
Marked (Netflix original series)
The Sandman season 2 (Netflix original series)
