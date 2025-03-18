Netflix confirms Happy Gilmore's long-awaited comeback in new trailer, and I hope it won't be a swing and a miss

Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix on July 25

The long-awaited sequel comes to the streaming service 29 years after the original was released

Many big names are reprising their roles like Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald

Netflix has shared a first-look trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 and after watching it, I feel cautiously optimistic about this sequel.

I haven't found myself very enamored by Adam Sandler movies over the years, the exceptions being the first Happy Gilmore and the A24 sensation Uncut Gems, so I'm really hoping I get to add Happy Gilmore 2 to our best Netflix movies list.

I was particularly excited to see Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald back as the antagonists of the first movie, as I'm keen to see more from Hal L and Shooter McGavin. After enjoying a lot of Stiller's work behind the scenes in the wonderful Severance season 2, I can't wait to see him back in front of the camera when the movie arrives on July 25.

It also happens to be two days before my birthday, how serendipitous. That's my birthday weekend viewing sorted, then!

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

We don't have a concrete plot just yet, but the trailer suggests it follows Happy's return to the golf course, where he'll encounter some familiar faces, for better or worse. There are also some new ones joining, and there's already a huge cast attached to the sequel.

Aside from the returning names, we've got Bad Bunny playing Happy's caddie as well as Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi, The Substance star Margaret Qualley, Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie and Nick Swardson in as yet undisclosed roles. There's also going to be real-life professional golfers and an Eminem cameo so you know, there's quite a lot going on here.

So far, it all sounds promising but I hope it will be just as great as the original 90s movie. We'll have to wait until July to see what the verdict is!

