Netflix confirms Happy Gilmore's long-awaited comeback in new trailer, and I hope it won't be a swing and a miss

By published

Gilmore returns to the golf course 29 years later

Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, swinging a golf club while a crowd watches
(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix on July 25
  • The long-awaited sequel comes to the streaming service 29 years after the original was released
  • Many big names are reprising their roles like Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald 

Netflix has shared a first-look trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 and after watching it, I feel cautiously optimistic about this sequel.

I haven't found myself very enamored by Adam Sandler movies over the years, the exceptions being the first Happy Gilmore and the A24 sensation Uncut Gems, so I'm really hoping I get to add Happy Gilmore 2 to our best Netflix movies list.

I was particularly excited to see Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald back as the antagonists of the first movie, as I'm keen to see more from Hal L and Shooter McGavin. After enjoying a lot of Stiller's work behind the scenes in the wonderful Severance season 2, I can't wait to see him back in front of the camera when the movie arrives on July 25.

It also happens to be two days before my birthday, how serendipitous. That's my birthday weekend viewing sorted, then!

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

We don't have a concrete plot just yet, but the trailer suggests it follows Happy's return to the golf course, where he'll encounter some familiar faces, for better or worse. There are also some new ones joining, and there's already a huge cast attached to the sequel.

Aside from the returning names, we've got Bad Bunny playing Happy's caddie as well as Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi, The Substance star Margaret Qualley, Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie and Nick Swardson in as yet undisclosed roles. There's also going to be real-life professional golfers and an Eminem cameo so you know, there's quite a lot going on here.

So far, it all sounds promising but I hope it will be just as great as the original 90s movie. We'll have to wait until July to see what the verdict is!

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

