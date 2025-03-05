Running Point is a Netflix slam dunk – here are 3 more sports comedy shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to enjoy next

Netflix has upped its game with the new sports comedy Running Point which has secured the third spot in the streamer's top 10 list this week with 9.3 million views.

In Running Point, Kate Hudson plays Isla Gordon, a girlboss Ted Lasso-style sports leader who is unexpectedly appointed the president of her family's basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. Constantly overlooked by others, she's determined to prove herself in the male-dominated industry.

While Running Point narrowly misses out on a place in our best Netflix shows list with its 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's still scored big with subscribers on the best streaming service. So if you enjoyed this new Netflix show, here are three more sports comedy series to watch next.

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai Official Trailer | The Karate Kid Saga Continues - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~35 minute episodes

~35 minute episodes Creators: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Cobra Kai is one of Netflix's biggest original shows, with its sixth and final season receiving 14.8 million views in its first four days of streaming. This martial arts comedy-drama serves as a sequel to the iconic 1984 movie The Karate Kid and picks up 34 years after the events of the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Cobra Kai focuses on a struggling Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life was turned upside down when he lost the All Valley Karate Tournament to his nemesis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). In a bid to redeem himself, Johnny reopens the titular karate dojo and rekindles his old rivalry with a now successful Daniel during the process. So why did Cobra Kai become a Netflix sleeper hit TV show? Well, according to Jon O'Brien it's because "Cobra Kai is that rare revival which manages to further its story while still respecting its legacy."

GLOW

GLOW Official Trailer (2017) Alison Brie Netflix New TV Series HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~34 minute episodes

~34 minute episodes Creators: Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Set in 1985 Los Angeles, GLOW follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress who finds an unexpected chance at fame when she joins the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a fledgling professional women's wrestling circuit. Ruth must alter her idealistic acting prospects as she works alongside other Hollywood misfits and GLOW'S director, Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron).

Hailed as a great feelgood Netflix TV show by TechRadar's Richard Edwards, he wrote: "Since GLOW’s 2017 debut, its pioneering female wrestlers have shown that beyond the spandex and very big hair, there can be plenty of heart, wit and intelligent social commentary." Unfortunately, GLOW was canceled by Netflix due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it very much deserved another season.

Club de Cuervos (Club of Crows)

Club de Cuervos | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 80% (season 1)

80% (season 1) Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~46 minute episodes

~46 minute episodes Creators: Gaz Alazraki and Michael Lam

Gaz Alazraki and Michael Lam Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Club de Cuervos (also known as Club of Crows) is a Mexican soccer comedy that's gone under the radar on Netflix, especially since it only has five critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. When the patriarch of a distinguished family dies, it sets off a power struggle between the brother (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and sister (Mariana Treviño) over who gets control of the family's soccer team: The Cuervos of Nuevo Toledo. Club de Cuervos is an entertaining blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and enthralling drama, so now's the time to start watching Netflix's first non-English original series if you haven't already.