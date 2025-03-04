Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes
I can't help but draw parallels between this and Neill Blomkamp's debut
When I watched Netflix's The Electric State trailer, I immediately returned to the iconic sci-fi movie District 9. Especially when you watch the grainy TV part at the beginning, where humans are just disregarding robots and shoving them away in a sectioned area – it does raise questions about how we mistreat things we don't understand. While the District 9 aliens (or "prawns" as they were unaffectionately known) are different from the robots in The Electric State, the concept is frighteningly familiar. With that in mind, I'm really keen to see how Netflix adapts this story.
The trailer is full of action and heart, especially as one robot with an ominous smile (not their fault, the poor thing) seems to want to help a human. Again, there are parallels with how one alien and his child unexpectedly assist bureaucrat Wikus van de Merwe in District 9. Considering that it's one of my favorite movies of all time (can you tell?), I hope The Electric State is worth the hype, given how intrigued I am by the subject matter. If we're lucky, maybe we'll even add it to our best Netflix movies round-up.
Check out the trailer below.
What do we know about The Electric State?
The Electric State is the newest movie from the MCU's Russo Brothers, known for their work on the best Marvel movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and the follow-up Avengers: Endgame. Their latest project, The Electric State, is said to be loosely based on the comic of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. With that in mind, it's important to note it's not a direct adaptation, and there may be several differences in how they tell the story.
There's a huge cast attached to this movie, too, including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Cox, so that's quite the ensemble.
When we first reacted to news of The Electric State, we noted that nobody's sure what to make of it, and there's plenty of discussion about the movie online. We'll just have to wait and see before we can give our final verdict!
You might also like
- 3 thriller movies coming to Netflix with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
- 3 new movies on Netflix in March 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
- 7 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in March 2025
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
3 thriller movies coming to Netflix with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
3 new movies on Netflix in March 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes