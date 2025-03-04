Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes

When I watched Netflix's The Electric State trailer, I immediately returned to the iconic sci-fi movie District 9. Especially when you watch the grainy TV part at the beginning, where humans are just disregarding robots and shoving them away in a sectioned area – it does raise questions about how we mistreat things we don't understand. While the District 9 aliens (or "prawns" as they were unaffectionately known) are different from the robots in The Electric State, the concept is frighteningly familiar. With that in mind, I'm really keen to see how Netflix adapts this story.

The trailer is full of action and heart, especially as one robot with an ominous smile (not their fault, the poor thing) seems to want to help a human. Again, there are parallels with how one alien and his child unexpectedly assist bureaucrat Wikus van de Merwe in District 9. Considering that it's one of my favorite movies of all time (can you tell?), I hope The Electric State is worth the hype, given how intrigued I am by the subject matter. If we're lucky, maybe we'll even add it to our best Netflix movies round-up.

Check out the trailer below.

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about The Electric State?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Electric State is the newest movie from the MCU's Russo Brothers, known for their work on the best Marvel movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and the follow-up Avengers: Endgame. Their latest project, The Electric State, is said to be loosely based on the comic of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. With that in mind, it's important to note it's not a direct adaptation, and there may be several differences in how they tell the story.

There's a huge cast attached to this movie, too, including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Cox, so that's quite the ensemble.

When we first reacted to news of The Electric State, we noted that nobody's sure what to make of it, and there's plenty of discussion about the movie online. We'll just have to wait and see before we can give our final verdict!

