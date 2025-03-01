7 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in March 2025

While March might not typically be associated with spooky things, there are plenty of great horror movies coming to the best streaming services this month. There's much to enjoy this season, whether you're after new A24 movies or some classic horror tales to sink your teeth into.

I've found a great mix this month, including a Stephen King adaptation, Hugh Grant's creepy new role, and one of my favorite home invasion movies of all time. Here's what I recommend for horror fans in March 2025.

Ma

When: March 1

Where to stream it: Fandango (US); Netflix (UK); Paramount Plus (AU)

Octavia Spencer's role in Ma couldn't be more different from her The Help, where she won an Academy Award for her portrayal of maid Minny Jackson. Here, she plays a lonely middle-aged woman but looks can definitely be deceiving, and she's not quite as nice as she seems. After befriending a group of teens and letting them use her house to party, but soon becomes obsessed with having them around and things take a much darker turn.

This is one of my favorite Blumhouse movies even though it divided the critics with a split 55% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The Strangers

When: March 2

Where to stream it: Max (US); Prime Video (UK); Fetch (AUS)

I watched The Strangers as a teenager in the dark with some friends, and I distinctly remember just how scared we all were. Even 13 years after its original release, I revisit it now and then because it's one of my favorite home invasion horrors. It's a shame the sequels haven't been as good, but as a standalone piece, it really is great.

After a couple returns to an isolated childhood summer home following a wedding, they soon find themselves terrorized by three masked strangers. The result is just as intense and horrifying as you'd expect.

Christine

When: March 1

Where to stream it: Shudder (US); Sky Cinema (UK, rent or buy); Fetch (AUS; rent or buy)

You can't go wrong with a bit of Stephen King, right? Christine is up there with some of the better adaptations, as some of them haven't quite hit the mark. King himself wasn't a huge fan of this movie, sadly, but the critics were kinder and gave it a healthy 73% Rotten Tomatoes score. If you're new to the plot, it's about a possessed car, which is a very unique villain for a tale.

It's been parodied numerous times too, my favorite being the Futurama episode called "The Honking".

Delicious

When: March 7

Where to stream it: Netflix (worldwide)

This German-language horror-thriller movie is coming to Netflix soon. It evokes similar vibes to Bong Joon-ho's Parasite. In it, a wealthy German family hires a young woman as a domestic helper during their summer vacation in Provence. The plot teases that the "entire family's life gradually changes, with dramatic consequences."

I'm expecting plenty of mystery and shocking scenes here; I hope it delivers, and perhaps it'll be worthy of a spot on our best Netflix shows feature.

Heretic

When: March 7

Where to stream it: Max (US)

Max has one of the best movie libraries, considering it's home to so many A24 hits, including I Saw the TV Glow my favorite horror movie of 2024. It's about to add another when Heretic arrives. I had a great time with this movie and wrote a nice piece about it, but even creepy Hugh Grant couldn't take it to the top spot of my horror rankings last year.

We're not used to seeing Grant being downright evil, and I loved his role here because it's wonderfully twisted, and when two Mormons show up at his door, all hell breaks loose.

Ghostwatch

When: Streaming now

Where to stream it: Shudder (US, UK)

The wonderful British mockumentary Ghostwatch was first broadcast on the BBC in the 90s, terrifying audiences everywhere, and now it's available to stream on Shudder. Starring iconic talk show host, the late Michael Parkinson, this clever film is presented like a live broadcast. I'd recommend watching this one at night for maximum effect. Even though you know it's all completely staged, it's still very creepy. If you're a fan of found footage and a rougher approach to horror, you'll enjoy this.

Unsurprisingly, it's gone on to inspire others. The anthology series Inside No 9 did a similar thing for their Halloween special episode "Dead Line".

Immaculate

When: Streaming now

Where to stream it: Hulu (US); Prime Video (UK, AUS)

Finally, this brilliant religious horror movie taps into all sorts of anxieties, especially unexpected motherhood. We've seen this done most famously in Rosemary's Baby, but in Immaculate, we follow a nun named Sister Cecilia who discovers she is pregnant despite being a virgin. She is soon hailed as the next Virgin Mary, but she is the exact opposite of being blessed.

Sydney Sweeney shines in the leading role, and personally I would love to see her in more horror movies!