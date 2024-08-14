I Saw the TV Glow and Civil War are coming to Max in September but only one is my favorite movie of 2024

A24 fans will be eating well in September when two new movies from the indie powerhouse arrive on Max. So, if you didn't manage to catch either of the new movies when they played in theatres or have been desperately waiting for a streaming release date to be announced, then I have good news.

The movies are Civil War, which will be added to the streamer's library on September 13, closely followed by I Saw the TV Glow a week later on September 20. While neither film is one of the five new A24 movies that I can't wait to watch in 2024, I'm still very excited for their release on one of the best streaming services.

The release date announcement was confirmed via Max's official X (formerly Twitter) account, where the streamer wrote: "More A24 hits are coming to Max. #CivilWar begins streaming September 13 and #ISawTheTVGlow begins streaming September 20, exclusively on Max."

More @A24 hits are coming to Max. #CivilWar begins streaming September 13 and #ISawTheTVGlow begins streaming September 20, exclusively on Max. #MaxGetsMovies pic.twitter.com/dkS7CJQ0pXAugust 13, 2024

Max has received some criticisms from subscribers recently, though, with fans left disappointed about the Tokyo Vice cancellation and a price hike right before the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere, so hopefully these new additions might get the streaming service back in people's good books.

We've also had updates for big shows like The Penguin in recent months, which also has a September release date, so it could be a big month for the HBO streamer. Keep an eye out on our new Max movies, best Max movies and best Max shows lists for more recommendations.

Which of these two movies do I seriously recommend?

(Image credit: A24)

To stop leaving you in suspense, it's I Saw the TV Glow that I really think you should watch when it arrives on Max. A24 has such a massive library now, no bad thing, but it does mean it's harder to stand out and make a statement when the studio is producing hit after hit.

So I'm pleased to report that I Saw the TV Glow is one of the most unique movies I've watched all year, possibly even beyond that. Here, a classmate introduces teenager Owen (Justice Smith) to a mysterious late-night TV show called The Pink Opaque, which slowly causes his view of reality to crack.

Not only is it a stunning exploration of identity and the true self, but it's got some really cool cheesy, low budget visuals with some excellent set design, lighting and overall vibes. It's hard to explain without giving the game away but it's definitely a thought-provoking watch.