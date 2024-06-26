5 new A24 movies I can’t wait to watch in 2024

A24 rarely misses, delivering recent hits across multiple genres such as the breakout Australian horror Talk to Me, the mind-bending Everything Everywhere All at Once , and the recent remastered version of Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense, a concert movie focused on Talking Heads.

The indie powerhouse has got quite the repertoire and fans of the studio will be pleased to hear there’s plenty of new movies coming out this year to satisfy a number of tastes. I’ve picked five that I think look promising, so here’s a rundown of everything I’m looking forward to.

No streaming release dates have been set, but we do know that the movies will be headed to Max as part of a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery .

MaXXXine

If you loved X and Pearl, you won’t want to miss the conclusion to this wonderful trilogy by Ti West. Mia Goth has wowed audiences with her portrayal of both Maxine and Pearl, bringing to life both of these women and offering up a tale of obsession, aging and self-worth against a bloody, shocking backdrop.

The story concludes with MaXXXine and I can’t wait to see what Mia Goth does next as she returns to her role as Maxine Minx, who still has her heart set on fame as she chases her dream in Hollywood. On top of this, she’s evading a serial killer, as if trying to make it in the industry wasn’t difficult enough.

Release date: July 2

Director: Ti West

Main cast: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale

Heretic

Hugh Grant is firmly in his villain era, it seems, after he framed a loveable bear in the family film Paddington 2 (I mean, what kind of sick freak would do that?). He’s gone one step further than Phoenix Buchanan in A24’s latest trailer drop, though, and I have honestly never been so scared of him. After seeing this, I almost want Phoenix back. No seriously.

In classic A24 style the trailer doesn’t give away too much, but it sucks you in almost immediately. Two mormons show up at his home trying to talk to him about religion, and he’s all smiles, inviting them in for some pie that his wife had baked. Well there is no pie, and there is no wife, and honestly, that man is up to something but it’s not immediately clear what. I’m sold, is it fall yet?

Release date: Fall TBC

Directors: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Main cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Sing Sing

Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, this drama movie follows a group of inmates who attempt to stage their own theater production. What’s most intriguing about this is that it stars real-life formerly incarcerated men who are alumni of the program, so you can be sure you’ll get an accurate look inside the prison walls.

Colman Domingo leads the cast here as John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield, who is among the men working on an original project called Breakin' The Mummy's Code. It seems to have an interesting mix, with one TIFF review teasing it featured singing cowboys and ancient Egyptian zombies.

Release date: July 12

Director: Greg Kwedar

Main cast: Colman Domingo, Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin, Sean San José, Paul Raci

The Front Room

A movie about horrible in-laws! Did I scare you? Well you haven’t seen anything yet, because this up coming horror movie will have you feeling grateful for yours, even if you don’t see eye-to-eye. This directorial debut from Max Eggers and Sam Eggers is a different vibe to their brother Robert, but it’s definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

Here, we follow a couple who are expecting their first baby, but their life is turned upside down when the husband’s stepmother-in-law comes to live with them after his father is killed in an accident. At first she’s just plain rude, making fun of the baby’s name and bossing them around, but it takes a much darker turn.

Release date: September 6

Directors: Max Eggers and Sam Eggers

Main cast: Brandy, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, Kathryn Hunter

A Different Man

In A Different Man, Sebastian Stan stars as Edward, whose life is turned upside down when he becomes fixated on another man playing him in a stage production. He recently underwent a radical medical procedure to treat neurofibromatosis, but soon his dream face turns into a nightmare and obsession takes over while he resents this other actor.

It’s an interesting premise, and Edward’s new rival Oswald is played by Adam Pearson, an actor who has neurofibromatosis in real life. Edward becomes increasingly more jealous of Oswald who is described as “a dapper, charismatic, urbane charmer” in an early review from the BFI. I’m looking forward to seeing where this one goes.

Release date: September 20

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Main cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson, C. Mason Wells, Owen Kline