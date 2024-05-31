Netflix movie of the day: Everything Everywhere All At Once is everything you want from a multiverse movie

Everything Everywhere All At Once isn't so much a rollercoaster of a movie as an entire theme park of a film. It's absolutely packed with thrills and spills, and it often teeters on the edge of madness without ever falling off. It's a multiverse movie, but not in the po-faced sense of so many action flicks: this is much weirder, much funnier and much more fun. It also features some absolutely priceless sight gags that'll have you howling. At first, the movie appears to be about a woman (Michelle Yeoh) and her tax troubles. But it quickly spins off into something truly bizarre and utterly original featuring interdimensional travel, body horror and some epic martial arts battles too. Definitely one to stream this weekend on Netflix.

A big mad mess of a movie, and that's a compliment

According to the Metro newspaper: "The most brilliantly bananas movie of 2022 absolutely lives up to its title. Michelle Yeoh kicks all types of butt as a time-travelling laundromat manager in a multiverse of madness." The London Review of Books says: "The film has been billed as a science-fiction comedy, but it doesn’t really belong to either genre, despite the abundance of fantasy and the fact that it’s often very funny."

It's not for everyone, says Council of Geeks: "I can't promise everyone will like it, because it is so weird. But it's so unique I feel like everybody should give it a shot." And the Financial Times says it can be a bit much sometimes. "There are moments when the title seems too literal. Exhaustion creeps in. But successive second winds follow."

Alternative Lens says: "It’s up there with Mad Max: Fury Road, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Matrix, in that it’s a movie that fully embraces the spectacle and artistry of cinema whilst never forgetting about what really matters: story, character, and theme."

Although the movie is often very silly, it still delivers quite the emotional experience. As BBC.com says, "Delightfully bonkers on the surface, this inventive extravaganza from the directing team called Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) has a deep layer of family feeling and a well-earned emotional pull at the end." And according to Vox: "It’s absurd and wild and wonderful, and will probably make you cry."

