It’s good news for those of us binging the hit Netflix documentary series Trainwreck like there’s no tomorrow – new installment Balloon Boy hits screens on July 15. The new unbelievable story made national headlines back in 2009, but has flown under the radar ever since.

Since 2022, Trainwreck has brought multiple disturbing stories back into the public eye, with Woodstock ‘99, The Astroworld Tragedy and The Cult of American Apparel being among them. Of course, we can’t leave the infamous Poop Cruise out, either. Think less serious true crime series and more fly-on-the-wall stuffed with personality here.



Trainwreck documentary The Real Project X is still storming Netflix’s top 10 chart since being released on July 8 but Balloon Boy is a surefire bet to leave you open-mouthed, even if you’re familiar with the case details.

Netflix’s next Trainwreck documentary Balloon Boy has to be seen to be believed

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Unlike deranged parties or people having to poop in red biohazard bags on their four-day trip to Mexico, Balloon Boy is a heart-stopping drama from beginning to end. Given the nickname by the press, Balloon Boy actually refers to six-year-old Falcon, who was allegedly trapped in a homemade gas balloon resembling a flying saucer when it was released above Fort Collins, Colorado. Parents Richard and Mayumi Heene told the authorities while the balloon was on its 90-minute flight, reaching heights of 7,000 feet.

By the time anyone could get to the balloon, it had landed a few miles away from Denver International Airport, and there was no Falcon to be seen. When the balloon was being tracked in the air, an object supposedly fell during its flight, prompting everyone watching to think the worst. A search was quickly underway with international media flocking to cover the alleged tragedy.

Here’s the twist – Falcon was never in the balloon at all. Instead, he’d been hiding in the attic of the family’s house the entire time, revealing during a Larry King Live interview that his parents had told him they’d done it “for show”. News of the publicity stunt soon went viral, with local sheriffs confirming the Heenes would face felony charges for the hoax. Richard Heene pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution, with Mayumi Heene sentenced to 20 days of weekend jail.

So why do we need to see the Netflix series if the story was so well reported at the time? For one reason: Balloon Boy is the first time we’re getting an in-depth look at the full story from the family’s point of view. We’re getting sit-down interviews with them all, including the now grown up Falcon, who still seems pleased that he was once at the centre of a national news storm as a little boy.



Was it all an intention ploy, or did a family joke just get way out of hand? Based on the news reports, you could argue both ways, but I can’t wait to get the inside story straight from the source. If you’re wondering what to stream this week, make it this as it has the potential to be one of the best Netflix shows.

