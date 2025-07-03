Among everything new on Netflix in July 2025, Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is undoubtedly the most disgusting. The 55-minute documentary recounts the infamous Carnival cruise of 2013 that became stranded in open waters for six days after a fire burned through the onboard electrical system. As a result, the ship descended into chaos, with reports of mass sewage problems, looting and guests having to poop into designated biohazard bags.

It might not be one of the best Netflix documentaries you can choose to watch, especially because it might make you want to dry heave. Don’t get me wrong, though, it’s more than worth a watch if you want to know more about the infamous story, as it becomes a fascinating look at how people cope in worst case scenarios (hint: it all goes Lord of the Flies very quickly).



If Trainwreck: Poop Cruise has whet your appetite for even more horrifying documentaries, there’s plenty more to choose from in the Trainwreck documentary series on Netflix, but I’d suggest you stream these three movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

Super Size Me (2004)

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 98 minutes

Director: Morgan Spurlock

Where to watch: Prime Video (US, UK, AU)

There’s a high chance you were shown this documentary at school to stop you eating junk food. Indeed, Super Size Me is the pinnacle of how to make a seemingly mild subject matter vomit-worthy. The premise itself is simple: it follows director Morgan Spurlock’s fast-food experiment to only eat food from the McDonald’s menu for an entire month.

If you’re going to remember anything, it’s the image of Spurlock puking out his car window after having McDonald’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The experiment changed his health and appearance dramatically in no time at all, which even surprised the physicians that were working with him on the experiment. By the end of Super Size Me, Spurlock had eaten the equivalent of the recommended fast food limit for one person over an eight-year period, totalling 90 fast-food meals in 31 days.

It’s still a shocking feat over two decades later, and will likely make you want to never touch a Big Mac or box of McNuggets again. Spurlock wasn’t just one and done though, opening his own chicken restaurant to debunk industry claims of healthier production in 2017’s Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! It’s not a patch on the original, though, which likely scarred a generation for life about what they eat.

Touching the Void (2003)

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Where to watch: AMC+ (US), Now (UK), Apple TV+, Netflix (AU)

What happens when you try and climb Mount Everest’s summit and it all goes horribly wrong? That’s what Touching the Void explores. It recounts the near-fatal descent of climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, and while you don’t see them almost die through first-person footage, the dramatizations and interview accounts are enough to make you go green.

After a successful ascent, Simpson broke his leg on the way back down, prompting the pair to engage in a self-rescue strategy that led to Yates freefalling over 150 feet to an almost certain death. Split up after having to cut the rope between them, Yates spent a further three days dragging his broken leg back to base camp while surviving sub-zero temperatures.

Don’t panic too much – both of them manage to survive the ordeal. However, Touching the Void is made all the more disturbing by the fact the climbers hadn’t seen or been in contact with each other for 15 years prior to making the documentary. It’s as heart-breaking as it is stomach-churning, and an absolutely remarkable tale of what we can do when push comes to shove.

Grizzly Man (2004)

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 103 minutes

Director: Werner Herzog

Where to watch: Kanopy (US), Stan (AU)

Possibly the most disturbing and uniquely weird entry in this list is Grizzly Man, which sees acclaimed director Werner Herzog piece together found footage taken by Timothy Treadwell. Treadwell was a self-proclaimed bear conservationist, spending months at a time living alongside grizzly bears in Katmai National Park, Alaska, with absolutely no contact with the outside world. Unsurprisingly, he ended up being killed by one in 2003.

There’s two particularly horrific details to note here: one is that Treadwell brought his terrified new girlfriend Annie along for the first time that year, who also died at the same time. The second is that when pilot Willy Fulton came to pick them up as scheduled, all he found was a set of bloodied, mushy remains, with Treadwell’s arm remaining intact in a nearby bush, watch and all.

The jury is still out on whether Treadwell was a help or hindrance to the bears’ cause, with Herzog highlighting how he routinely flouted National Park rules for his own gain, something which likely led directly to his death. Herzog is as obsessed with Treadwell’s story as we become with them both.