McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever

What does the Nether even taste like?

The A Minecraft Movie Meal from McDonald&#039;s.
(Image credit: McDonald's)
  • McDonald's has revealed a new meal and sauce to celebrate A Minecraft Movie
  • The items will be available from April 1 in the US and March 26 in the UK
  • Collectibles and in-game goodies will be up for grabs

Fast food giant McDonald's has revealed a new collaboration to celebrate the worryingly imminent arrival of A Minecraft Movie.

The new A Minecraft Movie Meal and A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal fittingly drops on April 1 in the US. The meal features your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, plus medium fries and a drink.

If that wasn't enough, you also get one of six limited-edition collectibles ranging from the Big Mac Crystal (allegedly "mined from the sea of special sauce" - whatever that means) to a blocky purple Grimace Egg.

Here are the names of all of the collectibles up for grabs:

  • Big Mac Crystal
  • Birdie Wings
  • Fry Helmet
  • Grimace Egg
  • Soda Potion
  • Zombie Hamburglar

Each collectible comes with a special code to unlock a corresponding, exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace. As for the A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, it comes with one of twelve film-inspired toys and a scannable code that unlocks a digital game to play.

The collab is also introducing a new sauce: the limited edition Nether Flame Sauce. This is described as a hot sauce, with crushed red pepper and cayenne in addition to hints of garlic and sweetness.

Things are a little more exciting over in the UK, where you'll be able to get your hands on the A Minecraft Movie Meal (complete with the collectibles and in-game items) plus limited edition Nether Flame Sauce from March 26.

Those in the region will also be able to try the Apple Cake McFlurry, which comes topped with cubes of shortcake and a sour apple sauce. The brand claims that it is "McDonald’s' most innovative flavor combination in a long time," but I'll be judging that for myself once it hits stores.

