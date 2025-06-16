A Minecraft Movie will be available to stream on Max very soon

Warner Bros. has confirmed it'll arrive on June 20

The biggest film of 2025 has almost reached the $1 billion mark globally

Get ready to shout "chicken jockey!" at your screens, everyone, because A Minecraft Movie has finally dug up a streaming release date.

Well, that is in countries where Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) super streamer Max, i.e., one of the world's best streaming services, is available.

The Jason Momoa and Jack Black-starring film will launch on the service this Friday (June 20), so you don't have long to wait to check out one of the highest-grossing new movies of the year at home in nations including the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Craft at your own pace. #MinecraftMovie begins streaming June 20 exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/lHH18JD6fbJune 13, 2025

Viewers in places where Max isn't available, such as the UK, Canada, and India, can still watch Minecraft's movie adaptation at home. However, you'll have to rent or buy it from Amazon, Apple TV, the Microsoft Store, and other online stores. Hopefully, it won't be long until deals are struck with Max's distribution partners in these nations, so that viewers can watch on services like Sky, Crave, and JioHotstar.

Debuting in theaters on March 4, A Minecraft Movie stars Momoa, Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastien Hansen as five humans transported to the Overworld, aka Minecraft's cube-based dimension where the only limit to creativity is your imagination. There, they must help to defeat the nefarious Malgosha, who wants to rule the Overworld using a magical artifact known as the Orb of Dominance.

A movie worth its weight in gold (or diamonds)

A Minecraft Movie was propelled to its near-billion dollar mark by viral videos of chaos-filled screenings (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Mojang Studios)

Not many people expected A Minecraft Movie to be such a huge hit. Despite the enduring popularity of Mojang's hugely successful video-game namesake, I was one of those who expected its film reimagining to fall flat on its face. And my belief didn't waver after watching it – indeed, as part of my A Minecraft Movie review, I said it wasn't the wildly creative blockbuster video-game film adaptation I was hoping for.

I'm not afraid to admit that I underestimated how wildly successful it would be, though. Per BoxOfficeMojo, A Minecraft Movie has raked in over $951.51 million worldwide since it debuted in theaters. That makes it the biggest money-spinner of the year in the western world (China's animated fantasy flick Ne Zha 2 has reportedly made an eye-popping $1.89 billion, with $1.82 billion made domestically in that nation).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney's Lilo & Stitch remake could surpass A Minecraft Movie before the former's theatrical run ends – at the time of writing, Lilo & Stitch has amassed $858.3 million globally. However, thanks to its game namesake's worldwide fanbase and those viral TikTok videos of chaotic A Minecraft Movie screenings, Warner Bros' film remake may yet hold onto its box office crown – at least until Superman and/or The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrive and potentially earn more money.