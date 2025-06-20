7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (June 20)

It's the end of another working week and you definitely deserve a well-earned rest in front of the TV.

Thankfully, there are plenty of exciting new movies and shows to watch at home, too. From the return of fan-favorite series to the official streaming debut of one of the most memorable films of 2025, there's lots to check out on the world's best streaming services before Monday rolls around. So, read on to learn more about the seven biggest new things you should stream this weekend. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

A Minecraft Movie (Max)

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I don't think anyone expected A Minecraft Movie to be one of the biggest movie hits of the year. As evidenced by my two-star review of A Minecraft Movie, I certainly didn't – and I even took Mojang's best-selling video game namesake's worldwide fanbase into account, too.

And yet, whether it was down to the game series' enduring popularity, its starry cast, or those viral TikTok videos of chaotic screenings – you must have seen those 'Chicken Jockey!' memes by now – A Minecraft Movie has become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. Not only does that mean it deserves a spot on our best Max movies list, but also that it's worth checking out on Max this weekend. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what's on offer or, like me, wonder what all of the fuss is about, and I say that as someone who's enjoyed the odd Minecraft gaming marathon! – TP

The Waterfront (Netflix)

The Waterfront | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for a twisty drama, Netflix's latest TV Originals might hit the spot.

Inspired by true events and set in coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront explores family dynamics and the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line. The series follows the Buckley family, who has ruled Havenport, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But, all that has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan recovers from two heart attacks.

It's giving similar vibes to Succession in a way, but will this be as popular as that hit series and carve out a space as one of the best Netflix shows? – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Buccaneers season 2 (Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Dust off your bustles and bowler hats, because it's finally time to step back into the Gilded Age for season 2 of one of the best Apple TV+ shows: The Buccaneers.

The last time we saw sisters Nan and Jinny St George alongside sisters Lizzy and Mabel Elmsworth in this Apple TV Original, the group were only just starting to settle into London high society after traveling to England for the wedding of Conchita Closson. Now, the American heiresses are practically running the place, which is precisely where the first episode of this Apple TV+ show's sophomore season starts off.

Expect the remaining eight episodes of this Bridgerton and My Lady Jane rival to be released weekly until the finale premieres on August 6. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

We Were Liars (Prime Video)

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We Are Liars is an interesting one. It's got a positive 75% Rotten Tomatoes critics score (at the time of publication), but it remains to be seen if the Prime Video young adult drama will similarly appeal to general viewers.

If you love a psychological thriller, you may be keen to see which side of the debate you fall on this weekend. This eight-part Amazon TV series follows a 17 year old girl from a wealthy family, who spends summers on a private island.

However, when she suffers a terrible accident, she struggles to remember events that happened in her past, and it goes from there. Expect lies, deception and shocking truths with this one, which could yet join our best Prime Video shows list. – LB

The Gilded Age season 3 (Max)

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

It's a big weekend for period drama fans, because there's also the return of HBO's hit historical drama The Gilded Age gracing our screens.

Following the end of the Opera War at the end of season 2, New York high society has never been more in flux. Will the Russells be the new top dog in town? Can Agnes come to terms with Ada's new position as the lady of the house? There's a lot at stake.

This season's first episode debuts this Sunday (June 22), with new episodes of one of the best Max shows scheduled to be released weekly through August 10. – AS

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I love movie soundtracks. They're among my most listened to albums, purely because they always have a way of transporting me back to the film. So, it's exciting to see Netflix put this front and centre in KPop Demon Hunters.

One of June's new Netflix movies features music from K-pop icons, including Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick and Daniel Rojas, as well as original songs from Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of TWICE, giving it all the star power to make it one of the best Netflix movies.

K-pop superstars by day, demon hunters by night, the film follows a famous ensemble that fights off supernatural forces, including a new rival boy band of demons that's out to steal the limelight. – AS

Underdogs (Hulu/Disney+)

Underdogs | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

I love a good nature documentary. I enjoyed Secrets of the Penguins narrated by Blake Lively, and now her husband Ryan Reynolds is following in her footsteps with Underdogs.

In this five-part Hulu and Disney+ docuseries, we examine the weird and unsung heroes of the animal kingdom. You can expect to see questionable parenting strategies, nature's con artists, and how these animals use various tactics to get by.

Each episode is around 40 minutes and is packed with witty commentary and up close footage that's perfect for any nature lover this weekend One for our best Hulu shows and best Disney+ shows guides, perhaps?. – LB

