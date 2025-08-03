Tim Cook has been speaking at an all-hands meeting

Cook promised Apple has a bright AI future

There are some "amazing" products in the pipeline

The delays and issues around Apple Intelligence have been well documented, but Apple CEO Tim Cook says his company isn't giving up an AI – and in fact has said the AI market is "ours to grab" in a recent all-hands meeting.

As per the usually reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the hour-long meeting was held right after Apple's most recent earnings call, and both Tim Cook and senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi were apparently upbeat about Apple's AI future.

"Apple must do this," Cook apparently said on AI. "Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab." The CEO reportedly went on to say that while Apple hasn't always been first in product categories, it's usually able to catch up and surpass its rivals.

According to Gurman, Cook also encouraged Apple employees to use more AI in their day-to-day work, to avoid being "left behind" in the field. The CEO is predicting AI will be bigger than smartphones, apps, and the internet.

'A much bigger upgrade'

Apple Intelligence has had its issues (Image credit: Apple)

As for Federighi, he reportedly told staff that Apple was overcoming the initial challenges it had faced with adding Apple Intelligence on top of Siri. Rather than merging two systems, engineers are now working on building an entirely new architecture.

"The work we've done on this end-to-end revamp of Siri has given us the results we needed," said the exec. "This has put us in a position to not just deliver what we announced, but to deliver a much bigger upgrade than we envisioned."

Apple has clearly rushed its AI efforts in an attempt to catch up to the likes of OpenAI and Google – having to pull adverts promising features that have yet to materialize – but it would appear that Apple remains fully committed to the technology.

The all-hands meeting is said to have covered other topics including Apple TV+, AirPods, and the impact of regulations. Cook also mentioned that there's an "amazing" series of Apple products in the pipeline – which may include a folding iPhone.