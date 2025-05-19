‘This is a crisis’: New Apple report claims we’ll get no Siri upgrades at WWDC 2025 due to AI turmoil

A new report claims we won't see any AI Siri improvements at WWDC 2025

One source claims Apple's AI strategy "is a crisis" while Bloomberg has seen internal data that shows Apple "remains years behind its competition"

Apple is working internally on LLM Siri, which could bring the voice assistant up to speed with competitors

If you were excited about seeing Apple's AI-powered Siri at WWDC in June, think again. A new report claims we won't get a glimpse of any Apple Intelligence voice assistant improvements next month.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple's new Siri, which was previously expected to launch at the beginning of 2025, and instead was indefinitely delayed, will not be part of next month's WWDC keynote.

Instead, Apple is expected to focus on new Apple Intelligence features, such as a rumored Battery Intelligence, which will help extend your device's battery life through the power of AI.

It's claimed one senior member of Apple's AI team told Bloomberg, "This is a crisis," while another said Apple's AI strategy has been "sinking for a long time." Bloomberg says it has seen internal data which shows Apple "remains years behind its competition," despite an internal shakeup and a new approach to its Siri strategy.

While we're unlikely to see anything related to Siri, it could be the case of "good things come to those who wait," as this in-depth report from Gurman gives a deeper insight into Apple's new AI strategy and the powerful tool the company is working on.

A new AI model incoming?

According to Bloomberg, "Employees say Apple now has its AI offices in Zurich creating a new software architecture to replace the problematic Siri hybrid—a so-called monolithic model, entirely built on an LLM-based engine, that would eventually make Siri more believably conversational and better at synthesizing information."

That project is codenamed LLM Siri, and would be a major upgrade to the voice assistant compared to not only what we currently have on the best iPhones, but even in comparison to the initial promise Apple showcased at WWDC 2024.

It's claimed Apple is training this LLM with synthetic data that allows the company to train the AI "without feeding actual user information into the models."

At WWDC 2025, we can expect Apple to show improvements to Apple Intelligence, while "sources say the company, despite its hopes for LLM Siri, is also preparing to separate the Apple Intelligence brand from Siri in its marketing."

Personally, I'm still optimistic Apple will turn its recent AI shortcomings around. If that means waiting longer for LLM Siri and functionality that allows me to truly harness the power of AI on my iPhone, then I'm willing to wait. Apple, don't let me down.