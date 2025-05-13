Apple is expected to reveal a new AI-powered battery tool as part of iOS 19

The Apple Intelligence-branded tool could extend battery life on all iPhones running iOS 19

The new software tool has been built with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air in mind

Apple is expected to unveil a new AI-powered battery tool that will increase your iPhone's battery life in iOS 19.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is expected to reveal an "AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 19." iOS 19 will likely be unveiled at WWDC 2025 in June and launch in September alongside the iPhone 17.

Gurman's sources state, "The enhancement will analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy." Apple will likely bring this AI tool to market as part of Apple Intelligence, which ties back to code in iOS 18.2 referencing Battery Intelligence.

While the iPhone already has some machine-learning capabilities that help improve battery life, such as low-power mode and optimized charging, this new AI feature is expected to continuously analyze how a device is used and make on-the-fly decisions to improve battery.

Gurman says, "The company is using battery data it has collected from users’ devices to understand trends and make predictions for when it should lower the power draw of certain applications or features."

Why now?

According to the report, Apple is planning to bring these Apple Intelligence-powered battery features into the fray in order to boost the run time of the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be impressively thin, yet due to its thinner design will lack battery capacity. By adding an AI-powered battery tool Apple will be able to offset some of the drawbacks of the thinner design, allowing for extended performance despite a thinner chassis.

Gurman states that the Apple Intelligence tool will be available for "all iPhones that have iOS 19," meaning owners of the iPhone 16 series of devices, as well as some older iPhones will also reap the benefits.

While Gurman has an excellent track record in revealing new Apple products and software early, we'll need to wait until next month at WWDC to get a true representation of iOS 19 and everything it has to offer, including this AI-powered battery tool as well as a complete redesign.