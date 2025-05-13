Your iPhone battery could get a big boost soon thanks to iOS 19 and Apple Intelligence – and that's good news for the iPhone 17 Air
AI-powered battery improvements
- Apple is expected to reveal a new AI-powered battery tool as part of iOS 19
- The Apple Intelligence-branded tool could extend battery life on all iPhones running iOS 19
- The new software tool has been built with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air in mind
Apple is expected to unveil a new AI-powered battery tool that will increase your iPhone's battery life in iOS 19.
According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is expected to reveal an "AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 19." iOS 19 will likely be unveiled at WWDC 2025 in June and launch in September alongside the iPhone 17.
Gurman's sources state, "The enhancement will analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy." Apple will likely bring this AI tool to market as part of Apple Intelligence, which ties back to code in iOS 18.2 referencing Battery Intelligence.
While the iPhone already has some machine-learning capabilities that help improve battery life, such as low-power mode and optimized charging, this new AI feature is expected to continuously analyze how a device is used and make on-the-fly decisions to improve battery.
Gurman says, "The company is using battery data it has collected from users’ devices to understand trends and make predictions for when it should lower the power draw of certain applications or features."
NEW: Apple prepares a new Apple Intelligence feature for iOS 19 coming this fall — an AI-powered battery optimization mode to extend battery life. This will be particularly aimed at the iPhone 17 Air, which will use the feature to offset a smaller battery. https://t.co/tWDZlUClbdMay 12, 2025
Why now?
According to the report, Apple is planning to bring these Apple Intelligence-powered battery features into the fray in order to boost the run time of the rumored iPhone 17 Air.
According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be impressively thin, yet due to its thinner design will lack battery capacity. By adding an AI-powered battery tool Apple will be able to offset some of the drawbacks of the thinner design, allowing for extended performance despite a thinner chassis.
Gurman states that the Apple Intelligence tool will be available for "all iPhones that have iOS 19," meaning owners of the iPhone 16 series of devices, as well as some older iPhones will also reap the benefits.
While Gurman has an excellent track record in revealing new Apple products and software early, we'll need to wait until next month at WWDC to get a true representation of iOS 19 and everything it has to offer, including this AI-powered battery tool as well as a complete redesign.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.
