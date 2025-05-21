We now know that the WWDC 2025 keynote will take place on June 9, and as part of that we’re expecting Apple to fully announce iOS 19.

So there’s not long to wait, and the first iOS 19 beta will probably land at around the same time. So if you want to go hands-on with Apple’s in-the-works software, you’ll soon be able to.

But you don’t have to wait for that to get an idea of what Apple’s cooking up, as numerous possible iOS 19 features have already leaked, highlights of which you’ll find below.

1. An AI-powered battery tool

The iPhone 16 Plus (Image credit: Future)

So far, Apple Intelligence has arguably been a bit of a letdown, but it’s set to get better with iOS 19, and to that end, a new AI-powered battery tool is apparently planned.

Apparently, this feature will analyze how you use your iPhone, and then optimize battery consumption based on your habits, by for example lowering the power draw of certain applications and features.

It remains to be seen how much impact this will have, and whether it will be possible to disable the feature if you don’t want AI tinkering away in the background, but it could help extend your phone’s battery life.

That should be especially useful for the rumored iPhone 17 Air, since that will probably have quite a small battery, and supposedly this feature is launching with iOS 19 in part as a way to improve that phone’s life specifically.

2. A revamped Health app

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is expected to revamp the entire iOS interface as part of iOS 19, but one of the biggest updates could be coming to the Health app, which will reportedly include an AI health coach that can partially replicate the role of a real doctor.

Apparently, this AI doctor will use information it collects about you from your Apple Watch and other connected devices, and then use that information to provide recommendations of how to improve your health.

It sounds like an exciting feature, but reportedly this may not land until iOS 19.4, so don’t expect it on day one of iOS 19.

Other changes to the Health app could come sooner though, including food tracking capabilities.

3. A new camera app

A mockup of possible changes to the iPhone's camera app (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The camera app on iOS 19 is also apparently getting overhauled, with a sleek, clean UI that appears influenced by Apple Vision Pro.

This should make the camera app a lot less cluttered and much easier to navigate than the current version, which is sure to be appreciated by anyone who takes a lot of photos with their phone.

4. A public Wi-Fi upgrade

The iPhone 16 (Image credit: Future)

A small but potentially very useful feature that’s been tipped for iOS 19 is a way to more easily connect multiple devices to public Wi-Fi.

Right now, if you want to connect to a public Wi-Fi network that’s hidden behind a form or a login screen, you have to manually fill that in on all of your devices. But with iOS 19, once you’ve done that on one device, your other Apple devices may be able to automatically connect.

This could save some time, especially if you’re often staying in hotels or working out of cafes, airports, or anywhere else with a public Wi-Fi network.

5. Other AI improvements

Siri on the iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

We’ve mentioned some new AI features above, but as is the trend with phones and tech in general lately, AI could be a huge part of iOS 19.

Other new AI features might include the addition of Gemini to iOS 19, letting you select it as an alternative to ChatGPT for those requests Siri can’t complete on its own.

Speaking of Siri, Apple has long been promising an AI overhaul of that, and while some reports suggest we might be waiting until 2026 for this Siri overhaul to be complete, some improvements to Apple’s voice assistant could well come with iOS 19.