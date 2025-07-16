A reputable source claims the first public iOS 26 beta will land on or around July 23

That would be later in the year than usual

There's already an iOS 26 developer beta

It’s now over a month since iOS 26 was announced, and although it’s available in developer beta, the public beta is yet to launch. But we do now have a good idea of when the first public beta might land.

According to Apple watcher Mark Gurman in a reply to a post on X by @ParkerOrtolani, the first iOS 26 public beta will probably land on or around July 23.

That’s a bit unusual, as typically we’d have had the first public beta before then. For example, the first public beta of iOS 18 launched on July 15 last year, following its announcement on June 10. So this year, with iOS 26 having been unveiled on June 9, we’d if anything have expected to already have the first public beta.

around the 23rdJuly 15, 2025

A worthwhile wait

Still, if Gurman is right there’s not too much longer to wait, and it should be worth the wait too, as iOS 26 is a significant upgrade for Apple’s smartphone operating system.

It includes a completely new look, with more rounded and transparent elements, plus redesigned phone and camera apps, a new Apple Games app, and more.

Of course, we’d take the claim of it landing on or around July 23 with a pinch of salt, especially with that being later than normal. But Gurman has a superb track record for Apple information, and either way we’d expect it to land soon.

If you can’t wait a little big longer though, you can always grab the developer beta – the next version of which may well even land before July 23. To get that, check out how to install the iOS 26 developer beta.

