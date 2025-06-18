Apple Journal is finally coming to the iPad and Mac with 6 new features – and they could be the reason I switch from Notes
- Apple recently announced that its Journal app is coming to iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe for the first time
- There are six new features landing later this year
- Apple Journal's new features are designed for both practical and creative purposes
Following Apple’s recent WWDC event, it’s safe to say that we’re in for a wave of new and exciting features coming to iOS 26 this September, and, as well as new additions like Apple Music’s AutoMix, Apple Journal is another app that’s getting several big upgrades.
After two years of absence, Apple is finally bringing the Journal app to iPad and Mac, which will be available when the new iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe updates are rolled out – which we’re expecting at the same time as iOS 26.
Apple Journal was introduced in 2023 as part of the iOS 17.2 software update, appearing as a pre-installed app native to iPhone. But the launch of iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe will mark the first time that Journal migrates to other Apple products.
When it comes to Apple’s native apps I’ve never really felt the urge to experiment, particularly with Apple Journal as I’ve been more than satisfied using the Notes app for things like keeping track of my workout routine, or creating a shopping list. However, with the announcement of Journal’s six new features, Apple is encouraging me to get a little more creative with the way I use its native apps to get me through my daily life.
Apple Journal receives much-need TLC
The six new additions coming to Apple Journal cover both creative and practical functions, so it’s not just about amping your journal’s visual element but optimizing formatting and organization features within the app itself.
The first feature is the option to create multiple journals, so that you can document different types of entries and better organize them. This also allows you to have a clear view of your different journals, and with the help of the handy new map view interface, you can view your entries based on the locations you created them in.
Third, you’ll soon have more control over what entries you want to keep, discard, and revisit. Have you ever deleted an entry and immediately regretted it? Apple is taking that dreaded feeling away by introducing a function that allows you to restore recently deleted journal entries - similar to Photos’ ‘Recently deleted’ folder.
Finally, in addition to its new and improved search function, Apple Journal is introducing new creative features to give you the freedom to create journal entries that scream ‘you’ – starting with inline images.
Instead of being restricted to the designated media section in an entry, you’ll be able to add images to appear inline with bodies of text, adopting the appearance of a physical journal or scrapbook.
Speaking of physical journals, one of the best parts is being able to hand-write your notes, an element that Apple is bringing to Journal. With the rollout of iOS 26, you’ll have the freedom to create your own drawings and hand-written text, which you can add to entries. It even comes with Apple Pencil support.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
