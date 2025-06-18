Google just accused iOS 26 of copying these 3 features on iPhones – and it has a point
Google has published another of its #BestPhonesForever promo clips, where we typically get an iPhone chatting to a Pixel handset – and this time there are some digs at what iOS 26 is copying from Android and the best Pixel phones.
The new clip puts the two phones in a podcast-style format, and has the iPhone talking up three new features in iOS 26: live translations across multiple apps, hold assist for keeping your place in line in a call queue, and call screening for getting information from unknown callers before you pick up.
In response, the Google phone points out that Pixels have had similar features since 2021, 2020, and 2018 respectively – something the iPhone in the clip puts down to mere coincidence. It's taken a while for Apple to catch up in these areas.
Last month, the previous clip in the series highlighted night mode photography, AI image editing (in the shape of Android Magic Eraser and iOS Clean Up), and home screen widgets as features that Apple had borrowed from Google down the years.
Copy and paste
There's no refuting the claims Google makes here: it did have these features on its Pixel phones before Apple added them to the iPhone. It's also fair to point out, of course, that Apple, Samsung, and Google have all been copying from each other for many years.
For example, Google's Android 16 and Samsung's One UI 7 both add something very similar to Live Activities on the iPhone, which Apple added back in 2022. The features mean users can get easier access to real-time information on screen, such as cab arrival times or sports scores.
Ultimately, a good feature idea for a phone is going to work across Android and iOS – so it's no surprise that these days there are fewer differences between the platforms than ever. Apple fans would argue that iOS implements these features in better ways, even if it takes longer.
One area where Apple would admit that it's lagging behind is AI. We know that it's struggling to bring Siri up to speed with Gemini – but then again, Siri did launch some five years ahead of Google Assistant.
