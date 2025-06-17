Apple Music announced AutoMix at WWDC 2025, and the new iOS 26 feature is already going viral

Though it's still in developer beta, those with early access are taking to TikTok to unveil AutoMix's AI capabilities

It will roll out with other iOS 26 features in September, and I'm hoping that Spotify will take note

When Apple hosted its recent WWDC 2025 event, we had our ears to the ground when it came to all things iOS 26, and as a music-streaming obsessive there’s one new feature that immediately caught my attention – Apple Music’s AutoMix.

While Apple announced a total of three new upgrades for one of the best music streaming services, including a handy lyrics-pronunciation feature, it’s the highly anticipated AutoMix function that has won over music fans. As someone who stands by their Spotify account I have to say that I like what Apple is doing, and though we'll have to wait until September for a full rollout, the feature has already gone viral.

If you’re not up to date on all things WWDC, AutoMix is essentially an AI tool in Apple Music that creates unique, on-the-spot mixes between songs – similarly to how a DJ would transition between songs in a live set. It works very differently to your standard crossfade feature found in both Apple Music and Spotify, which simply crosses from one song to another to avoid gaps of silence.

(Image credit: Apple)

It’ll be a while yet before all Apple Music users have access to AutoMix – it’s currently in developer beta testing, and will enter public beta in July. But thanks to those with early access, my TikTok feed is packed with sneak peaks and first impressions of AutoMix – and right now it’s all I’m thinking about.

Is AutoMix the first viral Apple Music trend?

From the videos I’m seeing at the moment, AutoMix creates a seamless playback experience using beat matching and time stretching to connect each song in a queue. And apart from the downside of having to sacrifice the first or last 15-20 seconds of a song for smooth mixing, AutoMix is already looking to be a exciting addition to Apple Music's ecosystem.

I’m beginning to warm to certain AI features on music streaming platforms – most recently Spotify’s AI DJ – after being put off for years, and so far AutoMix doesn’t come across as overly intrusive, a trap that some AI music tools can fall into. Not only is it eliminating those awkward silences between songs like the crossfade function, but it’s injecting a lot of fun and hype into listening sessions.

Take a look at this TikTok video of Lady Gaga’s Scheiße mixing with her recent hit Abracadabra, which has garnered over a million views.

Users have been experimenting with lots of different tunes, and even blending different genres. This video of Pink Floyd’s Time segueing into Michael Jackson’s Thriller shows that AutoMix can work with very different sounds, and beat-match songs with varying BPM.

This is also the first time I’m seeing an Apple Music feature make the rounds on the internet in the same way Spotify’s Daylist, and even AI DJ, went viral when they were first released. AutoMix has already amped Apple Music’s social aspect, providing users with a space where they can engage with other Apple Music users online, and share their reactions and experiences.

I think this is a big step in elevating Apple Music’s sense of community, even if it’s still a way behind Spotify when it comes to social elements. That aside, AutoMix is just a very fun and uplifting new feature that I can’t wait to see arrive with the full iOS 26 rollout – I hope Spotify is watching, and taking notes.