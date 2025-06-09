Apple Music will get 3 notable new perks with iOS 26

The updates will roll out alongside Apple Music Sing upgrades on tvOS

Apple made the announcement at WWDC 25, on June 9

Liquid Glass, aka Apple's new glass-like redesign for its software platforms, is a clear headline grabber at WWDC. But what is iOS 26 bringing to Apple Music?

A few things, actually: Apple Music is getting Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, AutoMix for creating beat-perfect playlists and sets, plus Music Pins to put your favorite artists and albums right to the top of your home screen.

Meanwhile, Apple's Liquid Glass will level up what you see while a song is playing, because it'll provide more glass-like depth – and elements within a track's artwork will move with a more three-dimensional quality; in and out of focus, as it were.

(Image credit: Apple)

AutoMix is here – finally!

What exactly is AutoMix? Think seamless mixing of your songs into one continuous playlist, for a stream of music without any annoying gaps between tracks. It'll be similar to what a DJ does, but carried out automatically by Apple Music via Apple Intelligence's AI brain. Outstanding!

One of the other biggest perks of today's Apple WWDC 2025 event in the audio sphere? The knowledge that buying either a shiny new set of AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Noise Cancelling or AirPods Pro 2 is a smart and future-proof thing to do: Apple has announced studio-quality audio recording and camera remote is coming to these models – and as luck would have it, both are also currently on sale too.

Of course, AirPods, Apple Music and iPhones all play especially nice together (it's the way Apple wants you to listen): think personalized spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, plus dynamic head-tracking that uses your iPhone or iPad as a source device to ping the soundscape all around your head as you turn it.

And then there's Live Translation. I've just finished working on a French opera, namely Gounod's Faust, and I think it might be a huge plus for me in Apple Music.

(Image credit: Apple)

Your iPhone can now become a mic in Apple Music Sing, with tvOS

And we're not done! With tvOS 26, karaoke sessions can reach new levels of fun. How? Users will be able to transform their iPhone into a handheld mic for Apple TV and have their voice amplified as they belt out their very best go at TayTay's Eyes Open.

Everyone in your sing-along session will be able to jump in using their own iPhone to cue up tracks, too, or even react with an onscreen emoji.

Along with the aforementioned Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation updates, plus visual effects to light up the main screen, Sing in Apple Music will be more advanced and engaging than ever, allowing you to sing along even if you don't speak the language fluently (which is music to my ears).

I cannot wait to try it out. For now though, I'm gonna keep on dancin' at the Pink Pony Club… with all my iPhone-toting, Apple Music-streaming friends.

(Image credit: Apple)

