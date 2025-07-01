Apple Music is celebrating 10 years with a personalized ‘All Time’ Playlist, and there’s a way for Spotify listeners to get in on the action

Apple Music has turned 10 and is letting users take a look back

The Replay All Time playlist lets you see your top 100 tracks since you joined Apple Music

It's a nice throwback treat, and there's a way for Spotify users to get a taste

Time flies when you’re listening to some good music, right? Well, Apple Music has officially turned ten today, and since Apple got into the streaming music game, a lot has changed. We’ve seen design changes and new features – remember its annual replay functionality arrived in 2019 – but marking ten years of streaming is a new playlist that lets you look back.

Rolling out for Apple Music subscribers now is a ‘Replay All Time’ playlist, which gives you your top 100 most played tracks since you joined the service. That could be a very long way back if you’ve been streaming since 2015, or a more recent look, but either route, it’ll likely be a journey through taste.

I found the ‘Replay All Time’ playlist right on my home tab in the Music app on my iPhone and my Mac. The description for the playlists reads, “In honor of Apple Music’s first decade, take a look back. Relive your all-time favorite tracks, all in one playlist.” And as with any playlist on Apple Music, you can play it in sequence or shuffle it, as well as save it to your library and download for offline listening.

(Image credit: Apple)

My All Time playlist did have a few surprises, and I expected that as I joined the service back on day one, June 30, 2015. There were plenty of previous songs of the summer – anyone remember Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop This Feeling’ or ‘I Lived’ by OneRepublic? – but also many of my favorite tracks that I opt for quite a bit.

So, yes, for me, that means a lot of Bruce Springsteen, and I noticed some appearances that were used as a wake-up alarm on my HomePod and HomePod mini. It’s a neat walk down memory lane, though, and at an unexpected time of the year. Usually, Apple Music rolls out Replay towards the end of the year, offering a look back at your year in music.

Spotify also rolls out Wrapped yearly and adds in a lot more social elements, as well as categorization based on your music taste. And if you’re a Spotify user who wants a similar look back at the decade or since Spotify launched in your region – it was July of 2011 for the United States – you’ll need to look to a third-party to get the experience … though the service might end up copying a bit of Apple’s celebration here.

Stats.fm is always a good choice for learning a bit more about your listening habits and what you’re streaming the most on various cadences, and this would be an excellent route. If you sign in with your Spotify account and grant permissions, you can select for a “lifetime” look at your top genres, tracks, and artists – all of this without needing to subscribe to the “Plus” tier.

It will provide your top 50 tracks, and you can easily select one of those to play. You can opt to subscribe to Stats.fm to unlock more statistics and more than just your 50 top tracks from Spotify.

(Image credit: Apple)

It’ll be interesting to see if Spotify rolls this out in a formal way, but it’s great that you can use a third-party to accomplish this. Still, Apple Music’s rollout of an All Time playlist is a nice touch, and it comes ahead of the music service debuting the top 500 most-streamed songs. That process will begin on July 1, 2025, and will announce a set of 100 tracks daily, days before dropping a full playlist for listeners to enjoy.

Apple’s also rolling out other playlists to celebrate the anniversary and some new Apple Music Radio specials. And there’s a new, over 15,000-square-foot Apple Music studio location opening in Los Angeles, California, which includes listening rooms kitted for immersive Spatial Audio playback. It’ll have larger stages and studios for artists to record and perform on.