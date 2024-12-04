Spotify Wrapped 2024 live – all the latest on its new AI-powered features and how to find them

Refresh

(Image credit: Spotify) Why did Google get involved in Wrapped this year? The new Wrapped AI podcast is a pretty nice addition to Spotify’s recap, and Google’s explained how it works. Steven Johnson, Head of Editorial at Google Labs, said Google created a new version of a Gemini AI model called Flash specifically to handle the millions of custom podcasts that needed to be generated. “It was quite an impressive engineering effort,” Johnson said. “It’s been a great collaboration because it’s given us some techniques that we're gonna be able to bring back to NotebookLM.” It’ll apparently also be the first of many NotebookLM collaborations. “We look forward to a lot of different partnerships, both on the audio front and also just on the text front,” Johnson added. Hmm, surely it's planning something for YouTube too?

(Image credit: Spotify) Is Wrapped missing features this year? A fair amount of the online chatter about Wrapped this year is that it's missing quite a few favorite features from previous years, and I have to agree. There's no in-depth genre breakdowns (other than Spotify's made-up ones like 'Apocalyptic Permanent Wave Rock') and Spotify has ditched Sound Town (which paired you with a city, based on your music tastes) which was big on social media last year. This year's Wrapped does feel quite superficial, considering the amount of data Spotify could draw upon to make interesting connections and recommendations like Last.fm. But those new AI features has obviously taken priority and the AI podcast is a fun addition that could perhaps grow in depth in 2025.

(Image credit: Spotify) AI DJ vs Wrapped AI podcast: what’s the difference? Spotify appears to have two very similar AI-powered features in Wrapped 2024; a review of your year from its AI DJ, plus that new NotebookLM-powered Wrapped AI podcast. So how do they differ? The main difference is that the AI DJ is a single radio host who’ll then actually play some songs based on your musical adventures in 2024. The Wrapped AI podcast, meanwhile, is an AI-powered conversation between two hosts about your listening habits, but doesn’t include any songs. Also, the AI DJ is for Premium subscribers only, whereas all Spotify listeners get the Wrapped AI podcast. I'm personally not a huge fan of AI DJ because it tends to play me songs I've already worn out, but I'll give this special Wrapped version a spin to see if it's more insightful...

(Image credit: Spotify) My Wrapped feels about right There's always a worry that Wrapped is going to expose you as a secret top 1% Phil Collins fan, even if you only played it on request from your car passengers – but this year my top artists and songs were kind of as I expected. I've gone pretty hard and Big Thief and Floating Points this year, the latter partly as it's also ideal working music. Sometimes I was Spotify had a 'work mode' to separate that listening from true, chin-stroking intentional listening. Jon Hopkins also made a late charge thanks to his excellent ambient headphones album Ritual. My only annoyance is that more of my top listening wasn't from 2024 band albums I also loved this year like English Teacher and King Hannah. Maybe next year guys...

(Image credit: Spotify) Is Wrapped for both Free and Premium subscribers? The answer is yes and no. Free Spotify subscribers do get a Wrapped recap – and impressively this year, they also get the new ‘Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast’ feature, which is available to everyone for a “limited time”. But a couple of Wrapped features are reserved for Premium subscribers. Those are the ones related to the AI DJ – which this year commentates on your year in music like a radio show – and the AI Playlist features (above), which lets you create personalized playlists from your Wrapped data. For example, you can ask it to make a playlist based on "artists similar to my top five” or one for “my top genres”. Did someone say echo chamber?

(Image credit: Spotify) AI Wrapped podcast impressions – an impressive debut Okay, I've just listened to my AI podcast, and it's actually better than I was expecting. Initially, it feels like you've just commissioned two podcast hosts to stroke your musical ego, with my ones cooing "talk about exclusive taste" and "wow, that's impressive" for my total number of minutes. But there's also some nice added depth. For my top artist Big Thief, the AI podcast fills in some background info on the recording process for Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, talking about the locations for the different sessions. I'm less keen on Spotify's kooky sub-genres like 'Pumpkin Spice Hollywood Indie', but overall it's definitely a fun addition to this year's Wrapped.

(Image credit: Spotify) How do you find and share your new Wrapped AI podcast? The star of this year’s Wrapped 2024 is definitely the new AI podcast, which has just landed for me – even though it’s fairly short at just over three minutes long. It’s rolling out for a “limited time” in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and Sweden only, so it’s worth playing it soon. You can either find it in your Wrapped home feed (by tapping the banner in the Home tab) or by tapping the app’s ‘Search’ function and typing in “Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast”. You can also share the unique podcast with others (assuming it’s safe for public consumption) by tapping the share icon underneath the playback menu. Now, let's try and have a listen without cringing too hard...

(Image credit: Spotify) Here's what Wrapped 2024 looks like While I wait for the full Wrapped to hit my app, I've watched my slideshow in the mobile player (above). It's pretty similar to previous years, with the main new feature being 'Your Music Evolution'. That shows you your particular music obsessions at three different times of the year. Apparently I was into 'Atmospheric Ritual Ambient' in September, which sounds a bit Wicker Man but I'll take it...

(Image credit: Spotify) Isn’t Wrapped a bit late this year? Early December feels a little late for Wrapped, but it’s not an unusual time for Spotify to hit the rollout button. Last year, it did land on November 29, but in 2019 it appeared on December 5, while the year before it arrived even later on December 6. So while it feels like Wrapped should be a late-November affair, the more common rule now is that it lands on a Wednesday, which it’s done for the last five years now. Have we just done a Wrapped-style analysis of Wrapped? Well, it’s about time the tables were turned…

(Image credit: Spotify / Apple) You may want to try the mobile web player first... Spotify Wrapped 2024 is now officially rolling out, but not everyone (including many on the TechRadar team) are seeing it in the app yet. But one way to see your slideshow is to open a browser on your smartphone then head directly to the Spotify web player (making sure you're logged in on the app). You should then see the slideshow of your musical highlights, which will keep you busy while the full Wrapped heads to the app.