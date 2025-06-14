Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, June 14 (game #734).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #735) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FATHER

LANGUAGE

SODA

BLAST

SMOKING

MUD

ACTION

BURST

CRUD

POPULAR

FUDGE

BREW

ROCKET FUEL

NUDITY

JAVA

CURSES

NYT Connections today (game #735) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cafe culture

Cafe culture GREEN: Low level anger

Low level anger BLUE: PG rated

PG rated PURPLE: Different meanings for a word that rhymes with “stop”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #735) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SLANG FOR COFFEE

GREEN: "AW, HECK!"

BLUE: CONSIDERATIONS FOR MOVIE RATINGS

PURPLE: WHAT "POP" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #735) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #735, are…

YELLOW: SLANG FOR COFFEE BREW, JAVA, MUD, ROCKET FUEL

BREW, JAVA, MUD, ROCKET FUEL GREEN: "AW, HECK!" BLAST, CRUD, CURSES, FUDGE

BLAST, CRUD, CURSES, FUDGE BLUE: CONSIDERATIONS FOR MOVIE RATINGS ACTION, LANGUAGE, NUDITY, SMOKING

ACTION, LANGUAGE, NUDITY, SMOKING PURPLE: WHAT "POP" MIGHT MEAN BURST, FATHER, POPULAR, SODA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I used up three lives trying to pin down SLANG FOR COFFEE today. I knew that BREW, JAVA, and ROCKET FUEL had coffee in common, but had no clue on the fourth and had never heard of anyone calling it MUD.

I’ve since learned it’s a very basic method of brewing coffee that means everything has to settle before you drink it. For a while I thought that MUD and FUDGE could form a group as they are both words that feature in famous deserts.

Four words eliminated, WHAT “POP” MIGHT MEAN came together after a shuffle put FATHER, POPULAR and SODA beside each other and I guessed what we were looking for.

From here, though, my good fortune deserted me and I failed to collect “AW, HECK!”, thinking instead that we were looking for something to do with emojis.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, June 14, game #734)

YELLOW: GODDESS DIVA, ICON, LEGEND, QUEEN

DIVA, ICON, LEGEND, QUEEN GREEN: ELEMENTS OF A CLASSIC "MOM" TATTOO ARROW, HEART, MOM, RIBBON

ARROW, HEART, MOM, RIBBON BLUE: DOGS OF THE SCREEN ASTRO, BLUE, HOOCH, TOTO

ASTRO, BLUE, HOOCH, TOTO PURPLE: __ TERRIER BORDER, BOSTON, BULL, RAT