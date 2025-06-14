Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, June 14 (game #468).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #469) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Here's to him!

NYT Strands today (game #469) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SCORE

PEACH

THERE

HAIL

PROLE

CROP

NYT Strands today (game #469) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #469) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #469) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #469, are…

CHALUPA

CRAWDAD

POPCORN

PAPARAZZI

POPSICLE

SPANGRAM: FATHERS DAY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

As obvious as it seems in hindsight it took me two words before I realised that today’s theme was a homage to the world’s fathers, with a selection of words featuring either pa, papa, dad or pop.

I spent a while wondering what Mexican food (CHALUPA) has got to do with shellfish (CRAWDAD) before I got it.

Although there is a sentiment that FATHER’S DAY is merely a holiday to generate some summertime cash for the greeting card industry, I say any day that allows you to appreciate family is a good thing.

I do, however, think that some companies go too far trying to climb on board that dad train – chocolate and whisky is one thing, but a department store I was in last week had a sign beside a desktop printer that said “Give your father what he really wants this Father’s Day”. I think I can speak on behalf of most fathers when I say that what we really want is not a printer.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

