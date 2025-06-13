Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, June 13 (game #467).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #468) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's a banner day

NYT Strands today (game #468) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ATOM

SPITE

GLAMOR

RAIL

FILE

FLASHES

NYT Strands today (game #468) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #468) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #468) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #468, are…

CROSS

MOON

TRIANGLE

STAR

STRIPE

CROWN

SHIELD

SPANGRAM: FLAG SYMBOL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today is Flag Day across the United States, commemorating the adoption of the STAR-Spangled Banner on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress.

It’s an event worth celebrating, with some flag waving, flag hoisting and a Strands word search which had us hunting for the most common FLAG SYMBOLS.

One of today’s answers, the MOON, features on 13 national flags, and naming them all would be a pretty good quiz question. Incidentally, did you know that there are six American flags on the moon – one for each Apollo mission – but there is no official flag of the moon? This feels like an oversight.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, June 13, game #467)

ROSE

DAISY

VIOLET

POPPY

LILY

AZALEA

PETUNIA

SPANGRAM: FLOWER GIRLS