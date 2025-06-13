Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, June 13 (game #733).

NYT Connections today (game #734) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MOM

QUEEN

RIBBON

BORDER

BLUE

BOSTON

HEART

LEGEND

TOTO

ARROW

ICON

HOOCH

RAT

BULL

ASTRO

DIVA

NYT Connections today (game #734) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A woman worthy or worship

A woman worthy or worship GREEN: Basic ink

Basic ink BLUE: Famous canines

Famous canines PURPLE: Linked by a dog breed

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #734) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GODDESS

GREEN: ELEMENTS OF A CLASSIC "MOM" TATTOO

BLUE: DOGS OF THE SCREEN

PURPLE: __ TERRIER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #734) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #734, are…

YELLOW: GODDESS DIVA, ICON, LEGEND, QUEEN

DIVA, ICON, LEGEND, QUEEN GREEN: ELEMENTS OF A CLASSIC "MOM" TATTOO ARROW, HEART, MOM, RIBBON

ARROW, HEART, MOM, RIBBON BLUE: DOGS OF THE SCREEN ASTRO, BLUE, HOOCH, TOTO

ASTRO, BLUE, HOOCH, TOTO PURPLE: __ TERRIER BORDER, BOSTON, BULL, RAT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I didn’t get the purple group today, which on reflection is annoying as it’s more obvious than the yellow group which could have just as easily have included MOM alongside DIVA, ICON, LEGEND, QUEEN.

I’m a fan of the TERRIER. I admire their relentless tenacity and bravery despite their diminutive stature, which comes from their original purpose when they were bred to catch rabbits.

Anyway, I digress. Easy pickings today. My only struggle was that HOOCH and TOTO were the only famous dogs I recognized, but guesswork helped me get the DOGS OF THE SCREEN group with one guess. Googling afterwards I think BLUE must be from Blue's Clues and ASTRO from The Jetsons.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

