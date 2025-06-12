Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, June 12 (game #732).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #733) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOG

LITTLE SPOON

IRIS

WATER BOTTLE

TOO CLOSE

LENS

BENT

ROD

CONE

ONE WEEK

POTATO

POINT OF VIEW

ANGLE

CUP

CLOSING TIME

SCOOP

NYT Connections today (game #733) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Look at things

Look at things GREEN: Gelato

Gelato BLUE: Hits of the 90s

Hits of the 90s PURPLE: Preceded by the opposite of “cold”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #733) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERSPECTIVE

GREEN: SEEN AT AN ICE CREAM SHOP

BLUE: HIT SONGS OF 1998

PURPLE: HOT ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #733) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #733, are…

YELLOW: PERSPECTIVE ANGLE, BENT, LENS, POINT OF VIEW

ANGLE, BENT, LENS, POINT OF VIEW GREEN: SEEN AT AN ICE CREAM SHOP CONE, CUP, LITTLE SPOON, SCOOP

CONE, CUP, LITTLE SPOON, SCOOP BLUE: HIT SONGS OF 1998 CLOSING TIME, IRIS, ONE WEEK, TOO CLOSE

CLOSING TIME, IRIS, ONE WEEK, TOO CLOSE PURPLE: HOT ___ DOG, POTATO, ROD, WATER BOTTLE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I was questioning LITTLE SPOON as something SEEN AT AN ICE CREAM SHOP, but then I remembered that they do indeed keep long little spoons.

They’re there for the consumption of ice cream sundaes, where long small spoons are required to get to the bottom of the glass. In some establishments they are als used to offer samples to dithering customers who can’t decide whether they want salted caramel or raspberry ripple-flavored scoops.

After getting the first two groups fairly quickly I struggled to see any connections among the remaining eight words, before, after much turmoil, working out that the connection was HOT.

I’m fortunate that I got the purple group, as I did not recognize any of the HIT SONGS OF 1998. This is most likely because I was too busy in a French melancholic haze listening to Air’s Moon Safari album 20 million times for the entirety of 1998 to pay any attention to Semisonic (CLOSING TIME) or the Goo Goo Dolls (IRIS).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, June 12, game #732)

YELLOW: GETTING COZY CUDDLING, HUGGING, SNUGGLING, SPOONING

CUDDLING, HUGGING, SNUGGLING, SPOONING GREEN: GOSSIPING BUZZING, DISHING, SPILLING, WHISPERING

BUZZING, DISHING, SPILLING, WHISPERING BLUE: ENGAGING IN AN ACTIVITY WITH PINS OR NEEDLES ACUPUNCTURING, BOWLING, SEWING, WRESTLING

ACUPUNCTURING, BOWLING, SEWING, WRESTLING PURPLE: STARTING WITH TITLES DOCTORING, LORDING, MISSING, SIRING