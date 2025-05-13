Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, May 13 (game #702).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #703) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BABE

PSYCHE

DRAW

NEO

MNEMONIC

BOLT

KNEE

WICK

TED

HYPER

PULL

GNOME

KILO

DUMBO

META

SUCK

NYT Connections today (game #703) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Soak it in

Soak it in GREEN: Start of words in ancient language

Start of words in ancient language BLUE: Anthropomorphic movie stars

Anthropomorphic movie stars PURPLE: Can’t hear the first letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #703) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ABSORB USING CAPILLARY ACTION

GREEN: GREEK PREFIXES

BLUE: TITULAR TALKING ANIMALS OF FILM

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SILENT LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #703) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #703, are…

YELLOW: ABSORB USING CAPILLARY ACTION DRAW, PULL, SUCK, WICK

DRAW, PULL, SUCK, WICK GREEN: GREEK PREFIXES HYPER, KILO, META, NEO

HYPER, KILO, META, NEO BLUE: TITULAR TALKING ANIMALS OF FILM BABE, BOLT, DUMBO, TED

BABE, BOLT, DUMBO, TED PURPLE: STARTING WITH SILENT LETTERS GNOME, KNEE, MNEMONIC, PSYCHE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Despite making no mistakes I was unsure about every group today.

With TITULAR TALKING ANIMALS OF FILM I thought that NEO sounded like that could be a character too and was uncertain if potty-mouthed TED belonged in such child-friendly company.

For ABSORB USING CAPILLARY ACTION it was suction I had in mind and picked WICK as a total guess. And for GREEK PREFIXES, I thought we were looking for tech companies but still managed to get it right somehow.

I may have got the group STARTING WITH SILENT LETTERS, but I wasn’t looking for verbal commonalities – maybe I should think of a MNEMONIC to help me to remember to look for wordplay next time.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

