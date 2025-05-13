Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, May 13 (game #436).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #437) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Boogie woogie woogie

NYT Strands today (game #437) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MACE

NOSE

FOES

MOON

TIDES

FEUD

NYT Strands today (game #437) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #437) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #437) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #437, are…

HUSTLE

MACARENA

FOOTLOOSE

WOBBLE

LOCOMOTION

SPANGRAM: LINE DANCE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

There was no doubt that today’s theme was dance-based, with the spangram narrowing the search down even further – not that I have heard of WOBBLE.

As someone with appalling co-ordination, I live in fear of the LINE DANCE. They are much easier to avoid these days. But when I was younger any kind of family event would involve everyone being corralled onto the dancefloor to perform the Cha-Cha Slide or Superman.

My favorite group dance was to The Gap Band’s Oops Upside Your Head and if memory serves it included everyone crouching down and pretending to row a canoe.

None of this horror can compare to 1990s Spanish language hit MACARENA, a terrifying ear worm that was popular with children who years later realized they were performing a fun dance to a song about adultery.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, May 13, game #436)

LAST

ENDURE

SURVIVE

ABIDE

PERSIST

PERSEVERE

SPANGRAM: STAY STRONG