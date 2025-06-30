Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, June 30 (game #484).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #485) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... Center of attraction

NYT Strands today (game #485) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LIKE

SLICE

HOUR

AROUSE

PUSH

BLAME

NYT Strands today (game #485) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #485) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #485) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #485, are…

SLIDE

CAROUSEL

TRAIN

FUNHOUSE

SCRAMBLER

SPANGRAM: AMUSEMENT PARK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I struggled with today’s word search, mainly due to so many of these words having one than one meaning.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A hint at the start gave me SLIDE, but the theme clue of 'Center of attraction' didn't give me any hint as to what the overall concept was. I went in search of more random words to earn me another hint and stumbled across CAROUSEL after getting non-game word 'arouse'.

That gave me an idea of what I needed to do, finally, but I couldn't work out what the last answer was. Eventually I managed to fashion it into SCRAMBLER – but without knowing what it meant.

I thought a scrambler was a type of motorcycle. Instead it’s one of those rides that has different names around the world – in the UK we cause it a twister, but Australians are going to be equally puzzled as they call it a cha cha, according to Wikipedia.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, June 30, game #484)

JASMINE

CLEMATIS

WISTERIA

SWEETPEA

MOONFLOWER

SPANGRAM: CLIMBER