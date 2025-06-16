Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, June 16 (game #470).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #471) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Make it work

NYT Strands today (game #471) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CUTE

FIRE

ANGEL

COVEN

TREE

COURT

NYT Strands today (game #471) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #471) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #471) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #471, are…

FINAGLE

FINESSE

CONTRIVE

ENGINEER

NEGOTIATE

SPANGRAM: FIGURE OUT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

This felt like a really tricky Strands, but also a hugely enjoyable one to unravel.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unable to work out the kinds of words we were looking for, I found a handful of incorrect words as I searched for professions and ended up taking two hints. The words I was given, FINAGLE and FINESSE, seemed to be about changing and refining things, so I went in search of similar.

After weedling out CONTRIVE and the Spangram I was just about able to whittle my way to the end of the search and the satisfying emotion of completion.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, June 16, game #470)

ETUDE

SUITE

MINUET

NOCTURNE

SONATA

PRELUDE

SPANGRAM: PIANO PIECES