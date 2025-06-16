Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, June 16 (game #736).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #737) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FIGHT

QUIT

RESOLVE

FLIGHT

TOUR

FREEZE

MARIONETTE

SPIRIT

FAWN

HOTEL

GRIT

MOUSE

TIMEOUT

ELEPHANT

GLITCH

CAR

NYT Connections today (game #737) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Holiday plans

Holiday plans GREEN: Determination

Determination BLUE: Online issues

Online issues PURPLE: Walt’s world

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #737) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS TO BOOK FOR A VACATION

GREEN: METTLE

BLUE: BAD THINGS FOR A WEBSITE TO DO

PURPLE: FIGURES IN CLASSIC DISNEY ANIMATED FILMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #737) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #737, are…

YELLOW: THINGS TO BOOK FOR A VACATION CAR, FLIGHT, HOTEL, TOUR

CAR, FLIGHT, HOTEL, TOUR GREEN: METTLE FIGHT, GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT

FIGHT, GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT BLUE: BAD THINGS FOR A WEBSITE TO DO FREEZE, GLITCH, QUIT, TIMEOUT

FREEZE, GLITCH, QUIT, TIMEOUT PURPLE: FIGURES IN CLASSIC DISNEY ANIMATED FILMS ELEPHANT, FAWN, MARIONETTE, MOUSE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I wasted two mistakes trying to create a group that was about fleeing or opting out of a situation (TIME OUT, QUIT, FLIGHT...) and after getting “one away” twice convinced myself I was on the right track – only to get the “groups of four” notification indicating I was far from it.

Refocusing, I got THINGS TO BOOK FOR A VACATION, but then lost another thinking I was putting together a computer-based group including MOUSE along with QUIT and FREEZE.

Subsequently, I’m annoyed that I didn’t see BAD THINGS FOR A WEBSITE TO DO, as these are curses that I constantly have to deal with in my role as head of the family IT department (a position no one else wanted and that I would like to resign from).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, June 16, game #736)

YELLOW: EXPRESSIONLESS BLANK, FLAT, INANIMATE, WOODEN

BLANK, FLAT, INANIMATE, WOODEN GREEN: DRAPERY HANGING ITEMS BRACKET, CURTAIN, HOOK, ROD

BRACKET, CURTAIN, HOOK, ROD BLUE: WHAT A DRINK IS SERVED WITH COASTER, GARNISH, GLASS, STRAW

COASTER, GARNISH, GLASS, STRAW PURPLE: STARTING WITH METHODS OF TRANSPORTATION BUSBOY, CARBON, SHIPSHAPE, TRAINEE