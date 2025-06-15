Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, June 15 (game #735).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #736) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHIPSHAPE

INANIMATE

CARBON

ROD

GLASS

WOODEN

BRACKET

GARNISH

BUSBOY

TRAINEE

FLAT

STRAW

BLANK

HOOK

COASTER

CURTAIN

NYT Connections today (game #736) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: No emotion

No emotion GREEN: Hang on

Hang on BLUE: Bartender accoutrements

Bartender accoutrements PURPLE: Needed to get from A to B

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #736) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXPRESSIONLESS

GREEN: DRAPERY HANGING ITEMS

BLUE: WHAT A DRINK IS SERVED WITH

PURPLE: STARTING WITH METHODS OF TRANSPORTATION

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #736) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #736, are…

YELLOW: EXPRESSIONLESS BLANK, FLAT, INANIMATE, WOODEN

BLANK, FLAT, INANIMATE, WOODEN GREEN: DRAPERY HANGING ITEMS BRACKET, CURTAIN, HOOK, ROD

BRACKET, CURTAIN, HOOK, ROD BLUE: WHAT A DRINK IS SERVED WITH COASTER, GARNISH, GLASS, STRAW

COASTER, GARNISH, GLASS, STRAW PURPLE: STARTING WITH METHODS OF TRANSPORTATION BUSBOY, CARBON, SHIPSHAPE, TRAINEE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

EXPRESSIONLESS was easy enough to get, but from here my progress was purely down to lucky guesses.

DRAPERY HANGING ITEMS I only got because I thought we were looking for things linked to furniture, so I used up one guess by including COASTER.

Then, for the purple group I would like to have seen STARTING WITH METHODS OF TRANSPORTATION but I didn’t. I put four random words together from the eight that were left and got lucky with a ‘one away’, then managed to guess correctly.

I suppose I could have pretended I was clever enough to see all today’s links but the truth is I fudged it all the way.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, June 15, game #735)

YELLOW: SLANG FOR COFFEE BREW, JAVA, MUD, ROCKET FUEL

BREW, JAVA, MUD, ROCKET FUEL GREEN: "AW, HECK!" BLAST, CRUD, CURSES, FUDGE

BLAST, CRUD, CURSES, FUDGE BLUE: CONSIDERATIONS FOR MOVIE RATINGS ACTION, LANGUAGE, NUDITY, SMOKING

ACTION, LANGUAGE, NUDITY, SMOKING PURPLE: WHAT "POP" MIGHT MEAN BURST, FATHER, POPULAR, SODA