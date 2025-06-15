Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, June 15 (game #469).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #470) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Key notes

NYT Strands today (game #470) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

REPEAT

NEEDS

LICE

SAUCE

PLATE

CLUE

NYT Strands today (game #470) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #470) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #470) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #470, are…

ETUDE

SUITE

MINUET

NOCTURNE

SONATA

PRELUDE

SPANGRAM: PIANO PIECES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I desperately needed a hint to start me off today and the word that I was given – ETUDE – is one that I’m only familiar with from playing Wordle spinoff Quordle, where it has appeared several times this year.

It’s a piece of music that’s used as practice for students and is intended to stretch and test their abilities.

Once I had this prompt I managed to find the other words without any further assistance.

All of these words for PIANO PIECES are familiar, but I was uncertain what they all meant. MINUET, for example, I had assumed meant a very short piece but is actually a slow, stately dance in triple time. Everyday’s a school day with Strands.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

