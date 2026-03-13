CD Projekt Red has squashed any potential new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

The Polish studio said it has "no plans for additional DLCs or expansions"

It has yet to deny the rumors of a third The Witcher 3 DLC though

CD Projekt Red has declared there are no plans for more Cyberpunk 2077 content amid ongoing rumors that a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on the horizon.

As Eurogamer reports, the Polish studio recently responded to a fan on social media asking about a "secret new [downloadable content] DLC" for Cyberpunk 2077 following the game's Xbox Game Pass release.

CDPR was quick to reply and quash any hopes of another expansion for its immensely popular first-person action game, so it seems we won't be getting another Phantom Liberty-like DLC anytime soon.

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"We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions. If anything changes, we will inform you all!" said CDPR.

That's too bad, but we already know that the studio is currently at work developing the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which entered preproduction in May 2025.

Considering CDPR was quick to shut down any ideas that another Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is in the works, you'd expect the studio to do the same thing in response to the ongoing rumors circulating about a third Witcher 3 DLC.

Rumors about a third Witcher 3 expansion have been piling up for a long time, but reports suggest that it could arrive this year.

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'NateTheHate', a reliable leaker, recently stated that the DLC is real in response to a fan, and it's claimed that Fool's Theory, the studio that is remaking The Witcher 1, is developing it

Although CDPR hasn't formally announced anything, its chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, has previously hinted that "new content" for an unnamed game could launch this year. Polish Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski also published a report in December, saying, "we expect the next paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026."

For now, we'll just have to continue speculating, but it's claimed that the expansion will be a sort of prologue that will build up to The Witcher 4.

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