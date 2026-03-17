Cyberpunk 2077 will soon recieve Sony's updated PSSR tech on PS5 Pro

CD Projekt Red reiterated that this update won't feature new content

The studio says the update "is solely focused on allowing it to take advantage of the expanded hardware capabilities offered by the PS5 Pro system"

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon receive Sony's updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology on PlayStation 5 Pro.

"Get ready to go PS5 Pro, chooms — a free Cyberpunk 2077 technological update for the PS5 version of the game is coming in the not-too-distant future!" the studio wrote on X / Twitter.

Sony also announced the same thing in a separate PlayStation Blog post, confirming that its upgraded PSSR tech is now available to a multitude of supported PS5 Pro titles and that CDPR's first-person action game, along with Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Crimson Desert, will receive it in the coming weeks.

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The news comes just after CDPR stated that there is no additional downloadable content (DLC) or expansions in the works for Cyberpunk 2077 amid rumors of a "secret" content update, as well as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC rumors.

After fans speculated the studio was hiding a possible content drop for its immensely popular game, CDPR was forced to set the record straight in response to a fan, writing, "We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions. If anything changes, we will inform you all!"

While the PSSR update is no content update, it's still a pretty significant patch that will improve performance and stability on PS5 Pro, but once again, CDPR has felt the need to reiterate its previous statement.

"For transparency: this update will not be introducing any new in-game content," CDPR said in a follow-up post. "It will release only for the PS5 version of the game and is solely focused on allowing it to take advantage of the expanded hardware capabilities offered by the PS5 Pro system."

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Alongside Cyberpunk 2077 and the aforementioned games, Sony has already rolled out the update to numerous games, which will "enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance".

Some of those games include Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Control, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and more.

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